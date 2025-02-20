Google Home app is getting a YouTube-like feature for your video history

The video your Google Nest camera and doorbell records is automatically stored in the cloud and can be viewed in the Google Home mobile app. Previously, the only way to navigate through your video history in the app was to take your finger and slide the scrubber to move through the clip. But now Google is introducing a more intuitive way to rewind and fast-forward.

Google has announced that users who are enrolled in the Public Preview program will be able to use its new camera history quick seek feature. As the company explains, quick seek allows you to “navigate your camera history faster.” Specifically, you’ll have the ability to move forward or backward through your video history in 10-second increments.

This feature works by double-tapping either side of the video, depending on if you want to move forward or backward.

Double-tap on the right side of the video playback window to go forward.

Double-tap on the left side of the video playback window to go backward.

In the past, the double-tapping gesture was used for zooming in on the video. Presumably, the old gesture for zooming in will be replaced with a pinching gesture.