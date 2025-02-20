Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Home app is getting a YouTube-like feature for your video history
Published on10 hours ago
- The Google Home mobile app is introducing a new way to navigate through your video history.
- Users can now double-tap the left or right side of the video to rewind or fast-forward by 10-second increments.
- The feature is available through the Public Preview.
The video your Google Nest camera and doorbell records is automatically stored in the cloud and can be viewed in the Google Home mobile app. Previously, the only way to navigate through your video history in the app was to take your finger and slide the scrubber to move through the clip. But now Google is introducing a more intuitive way to rewind and fast-forward.
Google has announced that users who are enrolled in the Public Preview program will be able to use its new camera history quick seek feature. As the company explains, quick seek allows you to “navigate your camera history faster.” Specifically, you’ll have the ability to move forward or backward through your video history in 10-second increments.
This feature works by double-tapping either side of the video, depending on if you want to move forward or backward.
- Double-tap on the right side of the video playback window to go forward.
- Double-tap on the left side of the video playback window to go backward.
In the past, the double-tapping gesture was used for zooming in on the video. Presumably, the old gesture for zooming in will be replaced with a pinching gesture.
If you don’t see the feature available in the app, don’t be too worried. Google warns:
The number of features available through Public Preview varies over time. When you join Public Preview, you might not get updated features right away. You’ll get new features once they’re ready for you to use.