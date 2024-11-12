Google is working on a new widget for your smart home (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted a new widget in the latest test build of the Google Home app.

This new “Home Summary” widget will summarize the status of your various smart home devices and related events.

This widget is not currently live for users and could arrive with a future update.

The Google Home app is central to building a smart home for Android users, serving as the hub for adding and controlling smart devices. The redesigned Google Home app experience is great, especially the new widgets, but it can get overwhelming to manage if you have a whole bunch of devices. Google is working on a widget solution that could potentially use AI to present an AI summary of your smart home devices right on your home screen.

An internal testing version of the Google Home app reveals that Google is working on a new widget. This widget is named “Home Summary,” with the example text showing a summarized status of your various smart home devices and related events. We managed to surface the preview of the widget, although the widget itself doesn’t work yet.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The 5×3 Home Summary widget also shows a temperature, which we presume could be the temperature of your home’s thermostat.

Google has not yet spoken of the Home Summary widget. From what we can see, the summary could be an AI-generated description of the status of your various smart home devices. This would be a neat widget that would present all the notable events and statuses from your smart home, though a long-winded text summary may not be the best way to consume information at a glance. We would certainly appreciate the option, though, as users who want a more graphical representation of their smart devices can check out the other Google Home widgets.

This new Home Summary widget is not currently live. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about this upcoming widget.

