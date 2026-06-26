Oops: Walmart accidentally put the new Google Home speaker on clearance

TL;DR While Google is struggling to keep up with demand for the new Home Speaker, Walmart is giving it away at a hefty discount.

Walmart recently listed the new speaker on clearance, allowing some people to buy it for 30% off.

It has now removed the online listing, but you might still find some in stock at your local Walmart.

According to a few posts on Reddit, Walmart may have briefly run a 30% off sale for the new Google Home speaker. Redditor eqbirvin claims, with photo evidence, that they were able to snag a new speaker for just $69, compared to the official $99.99 launch price. As spotted by another eagle-eyed commenter, the sticker says “Nest Audio,” which suggests an employee likely confused the new speaker with the older one and put them on sale unintentionally.

Reddit / eqbirvin

Some others also note that the sticker appears to have been swapped from another unit, but the OP says the original barcode on the box was scanned at checkout, and the price remains unchanged.

While there’s no way to guarantee, they’re probably not lying because a similarly discounted listing cropped up on Walmart’s website yesterday, but only for a short time. Another Reddit user Rossmay spotted the new speaker being listed for $69.98. While the price is tempting enough, Walmart’s promised delivery date was also sooner than Google’s. The discount, however, was only live on the black and Porcelain color variants, and not on the green and red ones.

Reddit / Rossmay

Taking advantage of this discount, the user ordered not one, not two, not three, but four new Google Home speakers. However, comments on the post noted that the discount disappeared shortly after, and it was likely a technical glitch that Walmart fixed. Now, they’re waiting with “fingers crossed” for Walmart to actually deliver it.

While the deals are now gone, there’s a little caveat that you can exploit, and that is requesting Google to match the price of an online deal. It applies even if you’ve already bought something on the Google Store online, and you can request a partial refund for the product based on that listing.

As for our initial review of the speaker, it feels a bit slower to respond to queries and has a weaker audio system than the Nest Audio. We expected Google to address these niggles, and at least optimize it for faster Gemini responses. If you get a chance to use and test the speaker for yourself soon, we’d love to hear your feedback in the comments.

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