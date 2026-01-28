Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Having trouble with Google Home automations? You're not alone
2 hours ago
- Google Home’s scripted automations aren’t working for some users.
- Automations created outside Google Home’s script editor seem to be unaffected.
- It’s unclear why these automations have started failing. We’ve reached out to Google for comment.
Scripted automations in Google Home aren’t working right. A Reddit thread about scripted automations failing posted last night now has comments from more than a dozen users who all have a similar story: their automations stopped working sometime yesterday without explanation.
User Tkemalediction posted on the Google Home subreddit that all of their scripted automations (ones made using Google Home’s YAML script editor) that were working fine previously had stopped firing. Lots of commenters on the thread report the same. Automations created other ways, through Gemini or the Home app’s automation UI, seem to be unaffected.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
We don’t know what’s causing this issue. Google Home got a significant automation-related update earlier this month, adding new triggers and actions. But that was weeks ago, and as far as we can tell, this issue with scripted automations only cropped up yesterday.
If you’re affected and you’re looking for an immediate workaround, user TheStriker995 may have found one. They comment that editing a newly non-functional scripted routine to add a “dummy” OK Google starter, saving the routine that way, then editing it again to remove that dummy starter should get the routine running again. One user replied to say they had success with this method, so it’s worth a shot.
Last week, Google Home had some issues with smart lights and smart light switches, which were failing to populate in the app. It’s not clear whether this week’s issues are related.
We’ve reached out to Google for comment on these new scripted automation failures; we’ll update this story with any info we get back. If you’re having similar problems and try the workaround described above, let us know in the comments whether it worked.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.