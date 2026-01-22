Did Google Home just break your smart lights? Here's what's going on

Are your smart lights suddenly showing up as offline on the Google Home app? You’re not alone. It seems an issue with Google Home is causing users to see certain online devices as offline.

Multiple users on Reddit are reporting that their lights, light groups, smart switches, outlets, and power modules are all showing as offline in the Google Home app, regardless of brand or integration.

What makes this even more annoying is that other devices still show as online. Cameras, speakers, and other connected devices may appear normal, while most lights and switches are appearing offline.

Users say restarting the app or removing and re-adding the devices doesn’t help, and some say their automations are also broken. A couple of reports also mention air purifiers and speakers showing offline in the Google Home app.

Thankfully, Google has acknowledged the issue. A few hours ago, the company posted a comment on Reddit, confirming that this is a backend issue and not something users can fix themselves.

We are aware of an issue causing some devices to show offline in the Google Home app. We are working to resolve this ASAP and will circle back when the fix rolls out.

Google hasn’t shared an ETA for the fix, but the wording suggests an update, likely a server-side rollout, should come along soon.