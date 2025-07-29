Google is rolling out a fix for Home smart light voice control

TL;DR Google Home has been suffering from multiple connectivity issues going back about a week.

Users have complained in particular about not being able to control smart lights via voice command.

Google is currently deploying a fix for that smart light issue, but it sounds like others might remain.

Google has a smart home problem. When you’ve got an entire household of smart devices all configured and running through Google Home, it’s no surprise that glitches will occasionally pop up. Any while many of us will tolerate Google Home frustrations for years, things definitely feel like they’ve all of a sudden gotten much worse. But even as lawyers solicit users for a possible class-action response, the situation may finally be shifting back towards the better, as Google shares word of a new fix headed out.

This most recent spate of incident reports started up about one week ago. Users described Home failing to control their devices, and Google was reasonably quick to acknowledge that this was, indeed, a new problem affecting Home. While that was a great start, and Google said that it would be working on a fix, that solution was not immediately available.

Over the next few days, the problem only seemed to get worse, with controlling groups of lights emerging as a particular point of failure. We can’t say yet just if this will resolve all the overarching issues impacting Home, but Google has finally shared that a fix for the glitch “impacting the ability to target and control some lights using voice commands” has been created and is currently being distributed.

In fact, the company itself seems uncertain just how effective this measure might be, and in its comments revealing the fix on Reddit, Google asks that any Home users still experiencing problems either reply there or submit feedback through the app.

Even if Google does manage to resolve this current buggy behavior, will you still stick with Home, or are you tempted to drop it for an alternative like Alexa? For as annoying as setting everything up all over again sounds, at least we live in a world where we have our pick of multiple smart home solutions.

