Frustrated with Google Home? Google thanks you for your patience (Update: New statement)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A growing number of Google Home users are running into issues with their smart home devices.

The company has acknowledged that there is an issue with accessing certain devices in the Home app.

Update: July 23, 2025 (8:13 PM ET): The Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Nest, Anish Kattukaran, has now also acknowledged the issue users have been facing with the deteriorating performance of Home devices. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the executive apologized for the issues and said that the team is working on a long-term solution.”We have been actively working on major improvements for sometime and will have more to share in the fall,” said Kattukaran. Original article: July 23, 2025 (6:47 PM ET): If you’ve been experiencing issues with Google Home and your smart home devices, you’re far from alone. There have been numerous reports about devices disconnecting, delayed responses, ignored commands, and more. However, a fix for the problem could be on the way.

On Reddit, a Google Home user shared that 90% of their Smart Life light bulbs had disconnected. But it wasn’t just their light bulbs that were having issues. They also mentioned that their eufy doorbell and Tapo cameras stopped connecting, as well. The user questions whether the problem is connected to a bad update.

Under that post, you’ll find multiple comments from other Google Home users who are also running into similar issues. One commenter says, “I’ve only been able to connect to Home two or three times today.” Another states that all of their cameras are down, despite all of their other smart home devices working.

Thankfully, it looks like Google is aware of the issue in question. In response to the post, Google announced: Hey all, We’re aware of an issue with accessing some devices in the Google Home app. We’ll share an update as soon as possible, thanks for your patience. Unfortunately, all this message really tells us is that Google knows there’s an issue and it is presumably working on a fix. It’s unclear when that fix could roll out. We have contacted Google for more information, and we will update this article if we hear back.

