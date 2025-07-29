Crippling Google Home issues spark potential class action response

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A US law firm is investigating a possible class action against Google.

The class action would be focused on the deteriorating performance of Home and Nest devices.

Recently, users have reported that their smart home devices are increasingly misunderstanding commands or failing to respond.

It’s been rough for Google Home users as of late. A growing number of them have been experiencing issues with their smart home devices, ranging from misheard commands and delayed responses to devices performing the wrong actions or completely ignoring instructions. Although Google has promised that improvements are just around the corner, that may not be enough to prevent a class action that could be on the way.

Kaplan Gore LLP, a US law firm, says it has started an investigation into a possible class action lawsuit against Google. According to the agency, it’s exploring this potential course of action as a result of Google’s failure to “remedy increasing problems with its Google Home “smart home” service.” It notes that many users have reported functionality issues, despite those devices previously functioning normally and having a steady internet connection. The firm also mentions that instead of fixing the problem, “Google is allowing the issues with Google Home to increase in scale and frequency nationwide, and is not providing the service it promised users.”

The problems plaguing Google Home In a long Reddit thread that we reported on last week, numerous Google Home users recounted the errors they were running into. “Now, I can barely get it to understand any command, or do anything that I could before. Nothing works, and all I get is — Sorry, something went wrong, try again later,” one user wrote. Another spoke about how they can’t play white noise in their child’s room, as the sound will only play in whatever room they are in. Some users have even reported strange malfunctions, like asking Google to turn off a fan, only for it to turn off the lights.

Not long after these comments surfaced, Google acknowledged the problem, stating that it would share an update as soon as possible. Following this acknowledgment, Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Nest, Anish Kattukaran, issued this statement: Hey everyone, I want to acknowledge the recent feedback about Google Assistant reliability on our home devices. I sincerely apologize for what you’re experiencing and feeling. We hear you loud and clear and are committed to getting this right and making sure we have a long-term solution that provides better reliability and capability. We have been actively working on major improvements for some time and will have more to share in the fall. If you’re one of the many users who are experiencing issues with Google Home, Kaplan Gore recommends filling out the form on its website. Completing the form will allow you to find out if you have a potential claim.

