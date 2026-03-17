Gemini for Home finally learns to cut the chatter and focus on the job

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini for Home is getting faster responses and shorter replies for everyday commands, such as alarms and timers.

Gemini can now handle smarter alarms, including support for real-world events and multiple commands in a single request.

The update also expands Gemini’s features to more countries, though some tools remain limited to Premium users.

Smart home assistants are meant to save you time, but they’ve also picked up a habit of overexplaining the simplest things. If you’ve ever asked Gemini on Google Home to set an alarm and got a full sentence back, this latest update might be a welcome change. Google is rolling out a new batch of improvements to the Google Home experience, focusing on faster responses, smarter features, and less chatter.

According to Google’s latest release notes, the update is now rolling out via the Google Home app (version 4.12), with some features arriving via server-side updates. In a thread on X, Gemini for Home Chief Product Officer Anish Kattukaran said the changes are based directly on user feedback, combining feature expansions, refinements, and bug fixes.

One of the more immediately noticeable tweaks is how Gemini for Home responds to everyday commands. Google says it has reduced the verbosity of responses for everyday tasks like alarms and calendar events. So instead of a longer confirmation, you’ll now get something more to the point — for example, “Alarm set for 9 AM” instead of a full sentence. It’s a more natural feel, and it’s the kind of efficient, compliant AI reply our childhood movies promised us.

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There are also some more handy upgrades to how alarms and timers work. Gemini can now use real-world context when setting them, so you could ask it to set an alarm for the start of a specific event without giving an exact time. If Gemini can look up the event, such as the start of a football game, it can set the alarm. You can also issue multiple commands in a single request, like canceling one timer and starting another, and Google says recurring alarms and snoozing should now behave more reliably.

Performance is another area getting attention. Google says common smart home commands — like turning lights on and off — should now be up to 40% faster, alongside improvements to how Gemini handles local information, such as weather units and news responses.

There are a few other noteworthy updates tucked into the release, including new automation options in the Google Home app. These include triggers based on things like oven status, along with new smart lighting effects and the ability for your assistant to announce local weather as part of a routine.

Beyond those functional changes, Google is expanding where you can access its Gemini-powered Home features. Early Access tools like Ask Home and Home Brief are rolling out to more countries, including Mexico, more of Europe, and Japan. Google also says its Gemini Live translation mode is now faster and supports 30 languages.

Some of these features still require a Google Home Premium subscription, and availability may vary by region. As usual, these features may take time to reach everyone, even if you’re running the latest version of the app.

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