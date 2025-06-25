Google Home may soon let you pin weather and AQI data for quick checks (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR An upcoming release of Google Home could soon support Outdoor Weather and Outdoor AQI information in the Favorites tab.

Adding the information to the Favorites tab will allow users to quickly control their smart home devices based on current weather conditions.

Google recently upgraded the Google Home app with a ton of new features and upgrades, including the ability to set device-specific favorites. All of these work great, but there’s always room for improvement. One way Google could improve Google Home is by presenting weather and AQI information to users, which would help build automation around these parameters. We’ve now spotted code within the latest Google Home release that could bring outdoor AQI and weather information to the app.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Home v3.35.55 includes code to add two new options to the Favorites tab: Outdoor AQI and Outdoor Weather. We managed to enable the option to give you an early look:

Unfortunately, adding the options above doesn’t currently work, so they don’t show up in the Favorites tab just yet.

While we don’t know what they will look like in the Favorites tab, Google seemingly already shows that information in the Climate tab if you have a Google Nest Temperature Sensor.

From what we know, this outdoor weather and AQI information isn’t yet visible in the Favorites tab, but based on what we’ve spotted within the app, it will be coming soon.

The option to conveniently see the outdoor AQI and weather would be immensely helpful to many smart home enthusiasts. If users can see that information at a glance, they will be able to quickly take weather-related action. For instance, they can use the weather information to control plant watering systems. They could also control ventilation systems, central fans, and air purifiers based on local AQI, or even sound warnings to the home residents to be careful about leaving windows open. Given its potential utility, we hope to see this information in the Favorites tab soon.

