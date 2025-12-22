Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nest cameras are getting better at telling the difference between cats and dogs
58 minutes ago
- The latest Google Home updates bring several improvements for Nest cameras.
- Familiar Face detection should be more accurate, and Google’s AI should be better at telling between cats and dogs at a distance.
- AI-generated descriptions of people and summaries of videos should be more accurate and detailed.
Google’s announced the latest wave of updates for the Google Home app. An update rolling out today brings a number of improvements to the Nest camera experience, including changes that should make your cameras better at identifying people and animals.
In a help forum post, Google outlines a handful changes that are making their way to users beginning today. Thanks to changes in the Familiar Face feature, Nest cameras should be getting better at identifying individual people. Google also says its cameras will be better at distinguishing between dogs and cats at a distance. Animals should also appear with more accurate colors in low light.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Google also says that AI-generated descriptions of people who Nest wasn’t able to identify will be more accurate than before, and that long videos from Nest cameras will now benefit from longer, more detailed AI-generated descriptions that include more context.
The update comes on the heels of a recently announced DIY home monitoring partnership between Google, Abode, and AT&T that provides professional monitoring of Nest cameras, plus cellular backup for the whole system in case your home internet goes down.
These changes should be rolling out to Google Home users starting today.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.