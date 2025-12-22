Nest cameras are getting better at telling the difference between cats and dogs

Google’s announced the latest wave of updates for the Google Home app. An update rolling out today brings a number of improvements to the Nest camera experience, including changes that should make your cameras better at identifying people and animals.

In a help forum post, Google outlines a handful changes that are making their way to users beginning today. Thanks to changes in the Familiar Face feature, Nest cameras should be getting better at identifying individual people. Google also says its cameras will be better at distinguishing between dogs and cats at a distance. Animals should also appear with more accurate colors in low light.