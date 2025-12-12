AT&T's new security system is a Google Nest bundle with a cellular lifeline

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T has unveiled Connected Life, a new security system built around Google Nest devices and Abode’s professional monitoring.

The system stays online during outages thanks to cellular backup and a battery-powered hub.

You purchase the equipment upfront (starting at $399), and the kits are designed for DIY installation.

AT&T is taking another big swing at the smart home, and this time it isn’t going in alone. After shutting down its Digital Life platform in 2022, the carrier is back with a new security and automation system built on Google’s smart-home ecosystem and Abode’s professional monitoring.

The company has announced Connected Life, and the idea is straightforward: you get a home security system that keeps working even if your Wi-Fi goes out or the power fails. AT&T includes cellular backup and a battery-powered hub, so the system stays on during outages.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

What sets Connected Life apart is how deeply it leans on Google’s intelligence. Users already know that Google Nest cameras offer some of the best person, pet, and package detection in the market. Connected Life pulls those intelligent alerts into a single dashboard, so you don’t have to flip between apps to see who is at the door versus who triggered the window sensor.

You don’t rent the equipment; you buy it upfront. If that’s too expensive, you can pay over time with Affirm. There are two options: The Starter Kit is $399 and includes a Google Nest Doorbell, a motion sensor, and two door/window sensors.

If you need more coverage, the $699 Advanced Kit doubles down by adding a Google Nest Cam, a key fob, a wall-mounted keypad, and extra sensors. These kits are made for self-installation, so you no longer have to wait for a technician.

Hardware is useless without the service, so you have a choice here, too. The Essential plan costs $10.99 per month and gives you 30 days of video history for your Nest cameras, plus cellular backup. The Professional plan is $21.99 per month and adds 24/7 professional monitoring by Abode. If an alarm goes off, someone can send police, fire, or medical help to your home.

AT&T Connected Life is now available across the country. If you already use Google products and want a security system that works even during power outages, this is a strong new option.

Follow