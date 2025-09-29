Google Home's major redesign is already rolling out, but not on Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The redesigned Google Home app seems to have started rolling out on iOS.

An iPhone 16 Pro Max user posted screenshots of the app’s new UI, complete with Gemini, the new layout, and the “Ask Home” search bar.

Looks like Google has to flip a server-side switch to make the new UI appear on the Google Home Android app.

The Google Home app is getting ready for a major refresh on October 1, but it looks like iOS users are already getting a taste of what’s to come. A Reddit user with an iPhone 16 Pro Max received an update to the Google Home app on their device, complete with the new UI, “Ask Home” search bar, and Gemini for Home.

The iOS user shared screenshots of the app that match what we previously reported in our exclusive early look at the redesigned Google Home app.

Per our previous report, the refreshed Google Home app features a cleaner layout and reorganized navigation. The Favorites tab is now renamed “Home,” while the dedicated Devices and Settings tabs have been removed.

Perhaps the most significant change is the integration of Gemini directly into the app via the “Ask Home” box. This AI-powered hub will allow users to automate tasks through natural language, search through video and home history, and get AI-generated event summaries and notifications. When first enabled, users will need to accept new terms before being dropped into a dedicated conversation screen.

Interestingly, while iOS users are already starting to see the new Google Home interface, Android users have to wait a little longer. Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug is currently running Google Home version 4.0.53.2 on his OnePlus 13R. He confirmed that the new UI isn’t enabled by default on this updated version of the app. However, with some tweaks, he was able to unlock the redesign. This suggests that Google may be holding the official Android rollout until after October 1 or controlling access via a server-side switch.

What are you most looking forward to with this new chapter for Google Home? 7077 votes Gemini replacing Google Assistant 67 % The redesigned Google Home app 12 % Google's new smart speaker 18 % Other (let us know in the comments) 3 %

The Google Home redesigned app is just part of Google’s October 1 announcements, which will also introduce a Gemini-powered Nest speaker, a new Nest Doorbell, and updated Nest Cams.

