Gemini's Spark agent has leaked, and it looks like it's gunning for Claude Cowork's throne

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reportedly working on Spark, an AI agent that could live inside Gemini.

Spark is expected to interact with other apps to execute multi-step tasks without human intervention.

Google could make an announcement at I/O 2026.

Earlier this week, Google showcased the facelift that’s coming for Gemini, along with new automation features. But along with this, Gemini may be getting a truly agentic upgrade with an always-active sidekick that lives in your chats and performs tasks for you, rather than just responding to queries. After an early preview yesterday that revealed this agent could be called Gemini Spark, we have more leaks detailing its functionality.

We’ve come across reports from several tinkerers on X, including @Waguri_Kaoruko8 and @testingcatalog, who have enabled Spark within Gemini.

According to the reports, the option to activate Spark appears in the overflow menu, accessible via the hamburger (three horizontal bars) button in the top-left corner of the Gemini launcher on Android. The welcome screen elaborates on different ways Spark can help you, and it involves performing actions in other apps. For instance, it can clear up junk from your Gmail inbox, assemble notes before key meetings, or create a custom news digest. However, that’s not all it can do.

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Based on other screenshots, you will be able to create specific skills, which might allow you to complete recurring tasks with a similar set of instructions, but with some variable that can be fed through the prompt. Claude offers a similar functionality through Projects.

Besides this, Spark should be able to perform multi-step workflows, indexing information from multiple apps simultaneously. While the screenshots currently only show Google Workspace apps being summoned, we might see support for third-party apps as well. Based on what we’ve seen earlier, users will have the option to let Spark function without a human reviewing its work.

Additionally, Spark might even rely on a separate AI model for its functioning.

Testing Catalog also notes that Spark should be able to control the Chrome browser like an agent and use files stored on your computer or other devices, but it may not yet be able to control the entire computer, like OpenClaw and Claude Cowork.

While Google hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the agent, an announcement is highly likely at the Google I/O 2026, scheduled for next week.

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