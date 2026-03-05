Google is making Gmail, Docs, and other apps work better with OpenClaw

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has published a Google Workspace CLI on GitHub.

The new CLI will make it easier for agentic AI like OpenClaw to work inside Workspace apps.

The CLI isn’t currently “officially supported,” so use it at your own risk.

Google’s making its Workplace app suite more accessible to agentic AI tools. This week, Google published a Google Workspace command-line interface (CLI), paving the way for easier integration with tools like OpenClaw.

PCWorld reports that the new published CLI documentation for Google Workspace, published Monday, includes instructions specific to OpenClaw, the buzzy agentic AI tool whose creator joined OpenAI last month. That’ll make it easier than ever for OpenClaw users to give AI complete access to documents across Google Docs, Google Drive, and the rest of the Workspace suite.

In contrast with graphical user interfaces, which allow human users to easily navigate software through visual cues, command-line interfaces are text-based — the type of interface accessed via the Command Shell app on Windows or Terminal app on MacOS. Relying more on specific technical knowledge than intuition guided by visual design, CLIs can be tricky for laypeople to operate — but for AI agents, which can be tripped up by any ambiguity, CLIs simplify things significantly.

The new CLI also allows for easier access for certain other AI apps, like Claude Desktop and VS Code, to access info inside Google Workspace, PCWorld writes. It’s important to note that the new Workspace CLI doesn’t make make AI integration with Workspace newly possible, but it does make it easier (PCWorld‘s report describes the non-CLI process as “a royal pain”).

The CLI is included in a collection of Workplace APIs that Google calls developer samples, implying this is more geared toward devs than regular consumers. It’s also “not an officially supported Google product,” according to its documentation, meaning Google can’t currently guarantee that it’s completely fit for purpose.

You can check out the new commit over at GitHub.

