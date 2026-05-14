Google’s upcoming 'Gemini Spark' could soon book your flights and handle your inbox

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may unveil another Gemini AI agent at I/O 2026 called Gemini Spark.

Gemini Spark apparently runs in the background and handles tasks proactively instead of waiting for manual prompts.

The AI agent could pull data from linked apps, chat history, schedules, websites, and location info to complete workflows across services.

Google seems to be moving fast to turn Gemini from a chatbot into a co-pilot that actually does the work for you. Just in time for Google I/O next week, a new leak has revealed Gemini Spark, an always-on AI agent meant to take care of your digital chores you’re too busy for.

A new onboarding screen spotted by X user Fandu in the Gemini web app reveals something called “Gemini Spark” (beta), an always-on AI agent that handles things in the background, instead of waiting for users to type in prompts one at a time (via TestingCatalog).

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The onboarding text says the AI agent can pull from data in linked apps, chat history, scheduled tasks, websites you’re logged into, location data, and Personal Intelligence. That context would enable Spark to tackle inboxes, finish online workflows, and possibly automate multi-step tasks across Google services and third-party platforms.

Google has experimented with AI agents before with internal projects like Remy, but the current Gemini Agent tools have been largely confined to paying AI Ultra users. Spark looks like the next step in that evolution, but this time with a wider consumer-facing angle.

Meanwhile, Google is also warning users about the risks. The onboarding screen says Gemini Spark can share sensitive information with third parties or make purchases without asking for confirmation in some situations. The system can also store remote browser session data, including login information and remote execution states, so that workflows can keep running in the background. The Gemini settings will apparently allow users to clear that data or turn off connected services.

Competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic are also creating agent-style systems that can actively surf the web, perform tasks, and manage workflows with minimal user input. The tools are being designed to act on the users’ behalf, rather than simply answer questions.

The leak also mentions something called “skills,” hinting that Spark could leverage modular templates for tasks or app integrations to grow its capabilities over time. These leaks, if true, could mean that Gemini Spark is one of the headline announcements at Google I/O on May 19.

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