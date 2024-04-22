The Gemini app is getting a speed boost with 'real-time responses'

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Gemini app for Android could soon gain a ‘real-time responses’ option.

This will allow you to read a response as it’s being generated instead of waiting for the entire response to be generated first.

This would be in line with the web version of Gemini.

The Gemini assistant didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth launch, but Google has been working to improve the chatbot since then. The latest addition to the service could be faster responses for the Android app, according to a new report.

PiunikaWeb and Android expert AssembleDebug discovered a so-called Real-Time Responses option in the Gemini app. They were able to manually enable the toggle too, as seen below. So what does this option actually do?

“Responses will show in real time while in progress,” reads an accompanying description. In other words, Gemini app users will be able to read the response as it’s being generated, as is the case with the web version. App users currently have to wait for Gemini to generate the entire response before they’re able to read it.

This would be a handy improvement, then, saving you a few seconds by letting you start reading as soon as possible. That could be particularly useful if you only really care about the first few paragraphs or lines in a lengthy response.

This also comes after a PiunikaWeb report that Gemini could gain support for Spotify and other music streaming services. That would be a big deal as it’s one of several features that Gemini still lacks compared to Assistant.

