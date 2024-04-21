Gemini assistant could finally support music services like Spotify and others

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini assistant could get a feature that will allow it to integrate with third-party music streaming services.

Users will be able to pick their preferred music service to play music.

The feature was found within Gemini Settings.

Gemini assistant has been a great substitute for Google Assistant on many fronts. However, the LLM still has some limitations, like being unable to identify songs or work with third-party music services like Spotify. But Google could soon give Gemini a feature that would drop that limitation.

Google appears to be preparing to give its chatbot a new music-related feature. According to a tip from AssembleDebug provided to PiunikaWeb, Gemini may soon get a “Music” option that allows the user to “select preferred services used to play music.” This feature was discovered within the Gemini Settings page.

In the images below, you can see the feature appears as the second to last option in the list. When you tap on Music, you’re taken to a page where you can “Choose your default media provider.” This page appears empty at the moment with no services listed.

The feature hints that users will soon be able to pick a service that Gemini can integrate with. Once integrated, this would open up the ability to get Gemini to play music with voice commands.

It’s unknown if Google will eventually expand this function to other types of media, like audiobooks or podcasts. Furthermore, there is no information on when the company plans to roll this feature out. But when and if it does, it should be a win for music enthusiasts.

