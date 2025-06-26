New Gemini Live tricks make your calendar and notes easier to access

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live can now interact with other Google apps during flowing conversations.

It can add or edit entries in Calendar, Keep, and Tasks, and fetch live location in Maps.

Captions in Gemini Live are also rolling out more widely.

Gemini is inching closer to being the intelligent virtual assistant Google touts it to be. Google recently flipped the switch for a set of controls that allow Gemini to access information from other Google apps in real time.

On the sidelines of the Gemini update that will allow it to read your messages starting next month, Gemini Live, the assistant’s real-time chat mode, is getting equipped to interact with apps such as Google Calendar, Keep notes, Maps, and Tasks.

Beyond just creating new tasks, notes, or calendar entries, Gemini Live will also be able to pull up information from — and hopefully, edit — the existing ones. Among the capabilities that Google teased at its I/O 2025 developers’ conference last month, screen sharing or live camera access in Gemini Live will allow it to pull up information from handwritten lists or physical visiting or invitation cards to create new notes, tasks, or new entries in the Calendar app.

Access to Maps also allows Gemini Live to view your current location and, expectedly, suggest places to visit.

The rollout was spotted by Redditor u/gabigtr123 (via 9to5Google), who was able to access Keep notes from Gemini Live. When we tried on our devices, Gemini did not entertain the request, and reasoned it cannot access other apps just yet.

While the functionality is already supported in the standard chatbot interface in Gemini apps for Android and iOS, support in Gemini Live allows a more naturally flowing exchange where one does not need to type commands or press the mic button after each request.

Captions in Gemini Live are more widely available

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

In addition to gaining more abilities to access other apps, captions in Gemini Live are rolling out widely, allowing for more hushed conversations. 9to5Google states captions are available with version 16.23 of the Google app on Android and iOS. If you don’t see them immediately, you can force stop and then reopen the Google app (note: not the Gemini app). When you open Gemini now, you will see a box on the top right of the Live window.

How will Gemini Live’s access to other apps improve your life? Tell us in the comments below.

