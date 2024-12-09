Gemini could soon start bridging the gap with Samsung's app ecosystem (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini could soon support setting reminders in Samsung Reminders through an upcoming extension.

This feature could be aimed at Samsung Galaxy users who are more familiar with Samsung’s app ecosystem rather than Google’s.

Much like Google Assistant, Gemini on Android can set reminders for you, which is one of the signature tasks for a digital assistant. The reminders set are available on the Google Calendar app if you need to change anything later. However, if you use a Samsung Galaxy device, you may be deeper into the Samsung ecosystem than the Google one. With Gemini being the default digital assistant rather than Bixby, Galaxy phone users face some friction as they are stuck between two camps that don’t cooperate seamlessly. Google could soon remedy this complaint to some extent, as it seemingly seeks to integrate Samsung Reminders support into Gemini through an upcoming extension.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google app v15.49.40 beta contains strings that indicate that Gemini could soon let users set reminders in the Samsung Reminders app.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_extensions_discovery_samsung_banner_body">Do more with your Samsung device. Gemini can now access popular services and apps like Samsung Reminders, so you can connect quicker to the features you love.</string> <string name="assistant_robin_extensions_discovery_samsung_banner_headline">Get more done with Samsung apps</string>

As you can see, Samsung Reminders support could come to Gemini through an extension. Additionally, while the strings call out just the Reminders app, Gemini could access some other “popular services” too. The strings are part of a banner that will show up on Samsung Galaxy devices, and given the language used, it leaves the door open for further Samsung apps and services to be integrated into Gemini, bridging the app ecosystem gap for Samsung users so that they don’t feel left out if they choose to use Gemini.

Samsung Reminders extension is not currently live within Gemini. We’ll keep you informed when we learn more.

