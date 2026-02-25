Google's latest app helps you use Gemini models and AI agents at work

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google rebranded Google Agentspace to Gemini Enterprise late last year, expanding the workplace AI suite’s functionality.

Gemini Enterprise now has a standalone app in the Google Play Store, and it’s in the early access stage.

This new Gemini app offers “a single, multimodal search interface” for access to the internet, AI models, and corporate intranets.

Google released Gemini Enterprise, a focused version of its AI chatbot made for business use, in October of last year. It became the successor for Google Agentspace, bringing a new name and extra functionality to the platform while keeping the agentic AI features. Now, Gemini Enterprise has its own app on the Google Play Store, bringing intranet integration, secure workplace controls, and Google AI features to Android.

The standalone app addresses a few user frustrations with Gemini Enterprise accounts in the standard Gemini app, as documented on Google’s Gemini Apps Help page. Users reported being unable to access certain Gemini Enterprise tools, like corporate Google Workspace extensions, in the regular mobile app. Additionally, if workplace administrators don’t specifically allow mobile access for their Google Workspace accounts, Gemini Enterprise is unavailable in the stock Gemini app.

Gemini Enterprise’s new app responds to many of those complaints, bringing a fully-featured Gemini Enterprise experience to an Android mobile app. The chat interface is “a single, multimodal search interface with permissions-aware access to enterprise information,” according to the Play Store listing. There are integrations with corporate Google Workspace apps, as well as third-party services such as Confluence, Jira, Microsoft SharePoint, and ServiceNow.

The app also offers access to Google AI models and AI agents that can take actions on your behalf. Gemini Enterprise is billed as a “no-code workbench” that employees of any technical skill level can use. For company leadership and admins, there is a central dashboard that can be used to configure Gemini Enterprise to specific privacy and security needs.

Gemini Enterprise includes an agent creation and usage system, Gemini models, pre-built AI agents, first- and third-party integrations, granular permission settings, and access to company intranets. It’s available for companies starting at $21 per seat, per month as part of a Gemini Business plan. Other options include Gemini Enterprise Standard or Plus, which start at $30 per seat, per month.

You can download the Gemini Enterprise app today, but it’s currently in the early access stage. Google is granting access by invitation only for now, and you’ll need a Gemini Enterprise account to use it.

