Google just made automating your thankless work tasks even easier

TL;DR Google has announced the launch of Workspace Studio.

Through Workspace Studio, you’ll be able to create, manage, and share AI agents.

You can create an AI agent simply by describing what you want to automate, so no coding experience is required.

An AI agent can help you automate tasks to make work and life easier. Google offers several of its own AI agents, including NotebookLM and Gemini Code Assist. Now the tech giant is making it easier for you to create an agent for your own purposes.

Today, Google announced the debut of Workspace Studio. This feature is designed to allow you to create, manage, and share AI agents to automate work within Workspace. With Studio, you’ll be able to build customized agents by simply describing what you want to automate. For example, you could ask to create an agent that notifies you whenever you receive an email with a specific keyword. Gemini will then take over to create the agent you’re asking for. That means you can create agents without any prior coding knowledge.

The agents you create will be able to integrate across the various tools you use for everyday work, even if they’re third-party platforms. For example, your agents will work with Asana, Jira, Mailchimp, Salesforce, and more. And you can let the rest of your team copy an agent you created if it’s particularly useful.

Google says that it plans to roll out several new features in the near future. A few of these include enhancements for external sharing, email sending beyond your primary domain, and robust webhook support. The company is also giving users promotional access to higher usage limits of Workspace Studio. It plans on sharing more details about usage limits in January 2026.

You can look forward to using Workspace Studio if you’re a Workspace business, enterprise, or education user. It will also be available to those who subscribe to Google AI Pro for Education or Google AI Ultra for Business. Unfortunately, users with personal Google accounts won’t have access to Workspace Studio.

