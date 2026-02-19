Gemini 3.1 Pro is here with better reasoning and problem-solving

TL;DR Google is rolling out Gemini 3.1 Pro as a preview.

The upgraded model improves reasoning and problem-solving.

There’s no date for when Gemini 3.1 Pro will be generally available, but Google says it will be “available soon.”

Back in November 2025, Google released Gemini 3.0. Although it has only been three months since then, the tech giant is ready to roll out an update. Gemini 3.1 Pro is now coming out for consumers, developers, and business customers.

Google has announced that Gemini 3.1 Pro is rolling out in preview today. Gemini 3.1 Pro features improved reasoning and offers a more capable baseline for problem-solving. According to the company, this model doubles the reasoning performance of Gemini 3.0 Pro.

Google states: 3.1 Pro is designed for tasks where a simple answer isn’t enough, taking advanced reasoning and making it useful for your hardest challenges. This improved intelligence can help in practical applications — whether you’re looking for a clear, visual explanation of a complex topic, a way to synthesize data into a single view, or bringing a creative project to life.

For consumers, Gemini 3.1 Pro is hitting the Gemini app today, with higher limits for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. You’ll also be able to find the model in NotebookLM, but it’s an AI Pro and Ultra exclusive. Google didn’t provide a date for when the model will exit the preview phase and become generally available, but the company says it will arrive “soon.”

