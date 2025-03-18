Gemini's new Canvas tool makes it a virtual workshop where code and words come to life

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched Canvas, a new Gemini feature available globally for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Canvas lets users write, edit, and refine documents and code in real time with AI-powered suggestions and live previews.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT introduced a similar feature, also dubbed Canvas, back in October 2024.

Google has unveiled a series of updates to Gemini aimed at enhancing user collaboration and productivity. The updates include the introduction of Canvas, an interactive workspace designed to streamline real-time editing and prototyping.

Canvas (previously known as Composer) is a new feature within Gemini that allows users to create, write, and edit documents or code, with changes appearing instantly. The tool is designed to help users generate high-quality first drafts and refine them using Gemini’s feedback and editing suggestions.

For instance, users can highlight a paragraph and ask Gemini to adjust its tone, length, or formatting to make it more concise, professional, or informal. This functionality is intended to assist with a variety of tasks, from crafting speeches to revising essays, blog posts, or reports.

Notably, this feature appears to mirror a similar tool launched by OpenAI’s ChatGPT in October 2024, which also offers a canvas-like workspace for real-time collaboration and editing. Google’s implementation, however, emphasizes seamless integration with its existing ecosystem, allowing users to export their work directly to Google Docs with a single click.

A powerful tool for developers In addition to document creation, Canvas is being positioned as a valuable tool for developers and students. Google states that developers can now use the feature to build working prototypes for web apps, Python scripts, games, and simulations.

Gemini can generate HTML, React, and other front-end code while also providing live previews to show how the code will function. The tool also allows for iterative edits, enabling users to request changes to input fields or add call-to-action buttons while instantly viewing the updated preview.

Google asserts that Canvas eliminates the need to switch between multiple applications, allowing users to focus on creating and editing their code and designs in one place. This feature is particularly aimed at helping students learn coding concepts more efficiently and empowering developers to create initial versions of their projects quickly.

The new Canvas feature is rolling out globally starting today for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers. It will be available in all languages supported by Gemini Apps. Users can access Canvas by selecting it in the prompt bar within Gemini.

