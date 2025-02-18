Here's an early look at Gemini's refreshed UI for attaching files (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be prepping a new file attachment UI for Gemini’s file analysis feature.

The updated UI is much larger than the current design and features four buttons that help you select different file types.

It also includes two new options that give you quick access to Gemini’s Deep Research tool and an upcoming Composer feature.

Google recently extended Gemini’s file analysis feature to all users. Previously limited to users with a Gemini Advanced subscription, this feature lets you share documents, spreadsheets, and code with Gemini to get answers, generate summaries, and create charts from the source material. Google now seems to be prepping a minor redesign for the feature’s file attachment UI, which could also introduce two new options.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve spotted Gemini’s updated file attachment UI in the latest Google app beta release (version 16.6.23), and here’s what it looks like.

Instead of a small pop-up window with options to select an image from your photo library, take a photo, or choose a file, the new file attachment UI takes up almost the entire bottom half of the screen. It features four buttons at the top that let you open the camera, select an image from the gallery, choose an on-device file, or upload one from Google Drive.

Underneath these buttons are two new options: Deep Research and Composer. The former gives you quick access to Gemini’s Deep Research tool, which rolled out on Android earlier this month. The Composer option, on the other hand, seems to be a new tool that will help you “Write docs and Code” as per new strings in the beta release. Both these options are currently grayed out, suggesting they’re not ready for rollout at the moment.

This updated file attachment layout is not live for beta testers, and it may be a while before it starts rolling out to users. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like