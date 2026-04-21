Google Fitbit Air leak suggests it could whoop WHOOP on price

Droid-Life

TL;DR The so-called Google Fitbit Air is expected to cost around $99.

Color options and band designs for the screenless fitness band have also leaked.

Combined with a Fitbit Premium subscription, the Fitbit Air could end up being cheaper than WHOOP’s athlete-favorite wearable.

Google’s upcoming screenless fitness band, reportedly called the Fitbit Air, could launch at a seriously competitive price to take on rival WHOOP.

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According to supplier data gathered by Droid Life, the so-called Google Fitbit Air could cost around $99. If that pricing holds, it would make Google’s new wearable notably cheaper than a WHOOP membership, which currently costs $199 per year for the Whoop 5.0 with its base subscription.

If you factor in a $79.99/year Fitbit Premium subscription (expected to be rebranded as “Google Health”), the Fitbit Air could end up costing users around $179. That’s still decently lower than WHOOP’s entry-level price, potentially giving Google a leg up right out of the gate.

Beyond pricing, Droid Life also shared details about Fitbit Air’s colors and band options. The wearable is said to arrive in Obsidian, Lavender, and Berry colors and ship with a white “Snow” charging cable.

Google may also offer a wide range of interchangeable bands in a variety of shades, including: Performance Loop: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, Berry

Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, Berry Active (Small and large): Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender

Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender Elevated SoftFlex: Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain

Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain Metal Mesh: Silver, Warm Gold As for availability, suppliers point to a possible May 16 launch window, which means Google could announce this thing just days before Google I/O.

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