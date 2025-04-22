Google Fi was the perfect carrier for me 10 years ago, but not anymore

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When Google first announced what was then called Project Fi on April 22, 2015, I was more than a little intrigued. As a tech journalist, it was easy for me to see the appeal of a carrier with flexible data that worked seamlessly in the US and abroad. I signed up immediately.

At the time, it was hard to imagine a better option. Not only did I love the international coverage, but the service itself felt more like a postpaid provider. I used the service for more than six years straight, but fast forward to 2025, and I haven’t been a regular Google Fi user since about 2021. I still reactivate it occasionally for testing, and I’d likely use it again if I started traveling more frequently.

While Google Fi was the perfect carrier for me 10 years ago, a lot can change in a decade. I travel less now, and the prepaid market has matured. Parts of what drew me to Fi haven’t really changed; it’s my needs and the competitive landscape that have evolved.

Author’s note: When this was originally published, Google had yet to announce a new plan for its anniversary. Five hours later, its arrival changes things a little. That said, while this is a great upgrade, it still doesn’t largely change the fact that Google Fi isn’t quite for me right now. That said, I’m certainly paying attention to the changes and hope this means Google is far from done pushing Fi Wireless forward.

What drew me (and many like me) to Google Fi in the first place

In its early days, Google Fi felt like a disruptor. It was sort of the prepaid equivalent of John Legere’s T-Mobile. Fi launched at a time when US prepaid carriers were improving, but there was still a clear divide between prepaid and postpaid options.

Then came Fi: a prepaid carrier that made international data easy and affordable. It offered simple pricing, multi-network support, a built-in VPN, and a Wi-Fi-first approach to calls, texts, and data at a time when Wi-Fi calling was still uncommon in the US.

I’d always been hesitant about prepaid service, but Fi felt like the future. Its arrival convinced me to drop Sprint and activate service on my Nexus 6 using a special invite code.

Back then, Fi had a single plan: $20 per month for talk and text, plus $10 per gigabyte of data. This was before unlimited data plans became widespread in the U.S. The most comparable postpaid plans cost around $80 per month for 10-12GB back in 2015. If memory serves, plans often included at least 5GB by default, though it varied.

Google Fi felt like a disruptor and a better way to prepay.

One of the biggest draws for me was the simple pricing. I worked from home, so I rarely used mobile data. Because Fi credited unused data, my monthly bill usually stayed low. Typically, I used no more than around 1.25GB at this time, which was just $12.50 on top of the base rate.

At the time, international support was more of a bonus than a necessity. But later, when I started traveling abroad more often, it proved invaluable. I didn’t need to fiddle with APN settings or swap SIMs — the service just worked. Occasionally, I had to toggle airplane mode or reboot, but overall, it was remarkably smooth.

Network switching wasn’t flawless, to be fair. Fi sometimes defaulted to weaker signals, though you could force a switch using third-party apps. Still, it felt like a cutting-edge carrier subscription.

Fi originally partnered with T-Mobile and the then-independent Sprint. In 2016, it added US Cellular, which was a big deal in my area. I hoped Google would eventually bring even more networks under its umbrella, but that never happened. Instead, Sprint and T-Mobile merged, and US Cellular became more of a fallback option. I don’t blame Google Fi for this; the mobile landscape was changing quickly, and as an MVNO, Google had limited control.

Even as multi-network support faded, Fi’s overall philosophy stayed the same. Over time, it added unlimited plans, international streaming, family discounts, device promotions, and other features. But none of this happened in a vacuum. The prepaid market improved, the pandemic reduced international travel, and my own needs shifted.

Google Fi didn’t change — but I did, and so did the market

Google Fi has slowly evolved, but it hasn’t fundamentally changed. Since its early days, it’s been built largely around three core ideas: US coverage through multiple networks

Seamless international travel

Simple, transparent pricing Now rebranded as Fi Wireless, it still aims to deliver those goals. The difference is that many of its once-unique features are no longer exclusive and, in some cases, arguably no longer best-in-class.

Wide coverage across the US In 2025, Fi relies solely on T-Mobile’s network. T-Mobile has good nationwide coverage now — thanks in part to its Sprint merger — but so do most carriers. What used to make Fi special for me was its ability to hop between networks.

I’ve lived in several rural areas, so network flexibility used to matter a lot. These days, I live in a rural region with excellent Verizon-based coverage but not-as-good T-Mobile coverage. On Verizon, I get strong reception and 5G nearly everywhere, so Fi’s single-network setup holds less appeal to me since it runs on the Uncarrier’s network.

If you need access to multiple networks, Fi is no longer the leader here either. US Mobile now fills that niche, supporting all three major networks and offering advanced options like Warp 5G and Light Speed for automatic switching between two networks.

Seamless international travel Fi was once the king of international travel with $2 per gigabyte of data in over 200 countries — and it just worked. Today, competitors have raised the bar.

All three major US carriers now include free roaming in Canada and Mexico on most postpaid plans. Some prepaid carriers do as well. Verizon’s premium plans extend coverage to many countries, albeit at a higher cost. Prepaid options have stepped up, too: Mint Mobile : Free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK from the U.S. It also offers free roaming in Canada or a $20 “Minternational Pass” with 10GB of data (works out to the same $2 per gig as the Google Fi Flex plan charges in 2025).

: Free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK from the U.S. It also offers free roaming in Canada or a $20 “Minternational Pass” with 10GB of data (works out to the same $2 per gig as the Google Fi Flex plan charges in 2025). Visible : All plans include unlimited talk and text in Canada and Mexico. Higher-tier plans add Global Pass days, plus broad international texting and calling options.

: All plans include unlimited talk and text in Canada and Mexico. Higher-tier plans add Global Pass days, plus broad international texting and calling options. US Mobile: International calls from the US are included in unlimited plans. Higher-tier options offer up to 20GB of roaming data usable in hundreds of countries, depending on the network (Dark Star, Warp, or Light Speed). To be clear, none of these international programs quite match Google Fi Wireless even in 2025, as this is one area where Google has never fallen behind, especially when it comes to the Fi Unlimited Plus plan.

Google’s best plan includes 50GB of high-speed data usable in the US or abroad across over 200 countries. There’s no need to accrue passes or juggle multiple caps. As long as you spend most of your time in the US during any 90-day window, Google doesn’t mind if you travel extensively. That’s hard to beat, though it’s overkill for many users.

Even for those who travel less, Fi offers a hidden advantage: reliability. Fi’s international experience is rarely perfect, but it usually works with fewer hiccups. A quick glance at Reddit shows many users struggling with APN issues on other carriers like US Mobile, Mint Mobile, and countless others. Visible is generally more reliable here, but this is still a category where Fi has an edge.

Simple, transparent pricing (and once, value) I already mentioned how Google Fi had more transparent pricing and was generally a better value unless you consumed huge amounts of data in 2015. Of course, trends and pricing change. Unlimited became more common again, and even Google introduced its own unlimited plan in 2019.

At launch, Google Fi Unlimited cost as little as $45 per line for four, or $180 in total. At the time, this was still at least $30 less per person than you’d pay for unlimited with any of the big three carriers, typically, and yet it still had superior international features. The rates were also pretty comparable to other prepaid unlimited plans of the era, depending on the number of lines involved.

Google's pricing is still straightforward, just no longer particularly impressive unless you are a frequent international traveler.

Fi kept its original flexible plan (now called Fi Flexible), but its value proposition weakened. By 2019, Mint Mobile charged $15 a month for 3GB, $20 for 8GB, and $25 for 12GB. In contrast, Google Fi charged $20 just for access and $10 per gig. Using only 500MB could still cost $25 a month — more than Mint’s 12GB tier.

In 2019, I switched to Fi’s Unlimited plan, which I kept until 2021. As my traveling days came to a halt, I later downgraded to the then-new Simply Unlimited plan, which dropped international features in exchange for lower pricing. A single line at the time cost $60 a month, but three or more lines brought the price down to $30 each. While not a bad deal for families, it no longer stood out unless you wanted phone deals tied to Pixel or Galaxy promos.

After a few months on Simply Unlimited, I realized I didn’t need Fi anymore. I began exploring other prepaid carriers, and I haven’t looked back outside of work purposes.

Google Fi is a niche carrier in 2025, and that seems to be by design

In 2025, 10 years after its launch, Google Fi has been overtaken in affordability by carriers like Tello and Mint Mobile, especially for low-data plans. Even on the unlimited side, there are cheaper options, though Fi Wireless remains comparable to other premium prepaid brands like Cricket and Metro by T-Mobile.

Many of Fi’s early advantages eroded over time, but that was never really the point. Google Fi was designed to offer simple, reliable service anywhere, without hidden fees or confusing roaming charges. While it’s moved away from its original multi-carrier model in the US, its core philosophy remains intact. The main difference now is that it has greater competition.

Fi still shines for frequent international travelers, especially when it comes to the Unlimited Plus plan. Google seems content keeping Fi Wireless a niche product, and that’s okay. It has a clear target audience and yet still manages to attract others, such as families taking advantage of multiline discounts or fans of the broader Google ecosystem.

Personally, I switched to Visible for my main line after leaving Google Fi. It was far cheaper than Fi’s Simply Unlimited and worked well on Verizon’s strong network in my area. Eventually, I moved to a Verizon family plan to finance multiple devices (largely a mistake), though I’m slowly migrating back to prepaid options as those phones are paid off.

Google Fi would need to change in a few ways to bring me back, but it doesn't really need to.

I still test Google Fi occasionally when something new rolls out, but those moments are rare. Fi Wireless hasn’t pushed the envelope lately, and unless I start traveling more, I don’t see myself returning full-time. Barring that, to get me back, Google Fi’s Simply Unlimited would need more generous hotspot limits and a higher data cap before throttling kicks in. Lower pricing would help, too, especially for the Flexible plan, which still charges $20 for access and $10 per gig, which feels like a lot in 2025.

Of course, Google would need to be careful. Price cuts could undermine the postpaid-like experience that keeps many loyal customers around. And even then, it wouldn’t be enough to win me over, as my biggest barrier is Fi’s reliance on T-Mobile. Unless T-Mobile’s coverage improves in my area — or Fi brings back multi-network support like US Mobile — I’m not likely to switch back.

Realistically, I don’t expect big changes. Google Fi Wireless clearly isn’t a major company priority, and keeping the status quo seems more in line with its current strategy. Price tweaks, sure. But I don’t foresee any dramatic overhauls (though I could be wrong).

That said, while Google Fi is no longer my personal carrier of choice, it’s still one of the best mobile phone service providers in the US. I still often recommend it to those who travel frequently or for those who might value its unique perks. It may not be mainstream, but for the right user, it still delivers.