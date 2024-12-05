An honest and in-depth look at how Mint Mobile really compares to the big three carriers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mint Mobile is arguably one of the most well-known prepaid brands, thanks in large part to a massive marketing campaign featuring actor and former partial owner Ryan Reynolds. You’ve probably heard about how you can save big by paying upfront, with plans starting as low as $15 a month. But is Mint Mobile too good to be true? Are prepaid carriers really worth it compared to the major postpaid networks? The answer depends on your needs, level of tech knowledge, and several other factors.

Would you consider Mint Mobile over the big three? 38 votes Yes, in fact I'm already a customer. 61 % Yes, I am considering the switch. 16 % Not sure. 13 % No, I found a better option with another prepaid network. 3 % No, I prefer to stick to postpaid. 0 % No, I tried it and I didn't like its performance. 8 %

I’ve personally used Mint Mobile on and off over the years. More recently, I’ve been testing it over the past month to see how the network holds up in 2024. In this guide, I’ll take an honest look at how Mint Mobile compares to the big carriers based on a combination of my experience and further insights I dug up through Reddit and other online communities.

How much will I save with Mint Mobile over the big three carriers? It’s complicated.

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Mint Mobile Monthly price for one line

T-Mobile $50 - $90

AT&T $50.99 - $85.99

Verizon $65 - $90

Mint Mobile $15 - $30

Monthly price per line for two

T-Mobile $40 - $85

AT&T $50.99 - $75.99

Verizon $55 - $80

Mint Mobile $15 - $30

Monthly price per line for three

T-Mobile $33.30 - $60

AT&T $37.99 - $60.99

Verizon $40 - 60



Mint Mobile $15 - $30

Monthly price per line for four

T-Mobile $25 - $56.25

AT&T $30.99 - $50.99

Verizon $30 - $55

Mint Mobile $15 - $30

Monthly price per line for five

T-Mobile $24 - $54

AT&T $30.99 - $45.99

Verizon $27 - $52

Mint Mobile $15 - $30



Key takeaway: It varies but individual users will typically see the biggest savings, with up to $75 a month on one line. Those with big families might be better off sticking to postpaid, however. Prices can vary significantly depending on the plan you choose and how many lines you have. Mint Mobile can cost as much as $40 a month for its most expensive plan if you pay every three months upfront. However, the savings increase to the equivalent of $30 a month if you sign up for an annual plan or join a family plan (billed quarterly).

Both Mint and the big three postpaid carriers add taxes and fees to their advertised prices. Postpaid carriers generally charge slightly more, but the difference is minor. Based on my research, you’ll typically pay $8–$10 in taxes.

The biggest savings are found on Mint Mobile’s limited plans If you only need 5GB of data per user, a Mint Mobile plan can save you up to $75 a month for one line and $130 a month for two lines compared to top-tier postpaid plans. The savings are smaller if you’re coming from an entry-level postpaid account but still notable, at around $25–$50 per line.

Even families can save significantly with limited data plans. For instance, a family of four using the 5GB Mint plan could save at least $40 a month compared to postpaid options, depending on the carrier.

Mint’s Unlimited plan will still save you if you only need one or two lines Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan is $30 a month (paid annually) and while that’s not bad, those with T-Mobile can get one line of Unlimited for as low as $50, which is only a savings of $20. On the other side of the spectrum, Verizon has the most expensive base plan at $65, so you’d save $35 if you switched from Big Red’s network.

It’s worth noting that Mint’s Unlimited plan is capped at 40GB, after which it drops down to 256Kbps, which might be enough to open an email or maybe check a very basic website, but even those tasks will feel painfully slow. In contrast, all of the entry-level postpaid plans will give you truly unlimited data, just with slower priority than you’d get with a more expensive postpaid plan.

Families that need unlimited data may end up paying more with Mint Mobile If you’re a big family that needs a ton of data, Mint Mobile may actually end up costing you more. For example, T-Mobile’s Essentials Saver offers four lines for $100, while Mint’s Unlimited plan costs $120 per month (with annual payments). Even Verizon and AT&T end up coming to the same price as Mint in most scenarios, as you’ll typically pay around $30 a line for four lines.

Beyond the savings, there are other important factors you must consider There are also other factors that you should consider beyond savings such as customer service, data prioritization, and perks like streaming services, which can also influence your decision. That said, if you’re already using an entry-level unlimited plan from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, the differences in perks and prioritization are minimal. In these cases, Mint Mobile may provide a competitive alternative at a lower cost.

It’s also important to understand how much data you use, as the most you can get with Mint Mobile is 40GB a month per user.

The good news is that most people use less than this, as backed by a recent Statista report that claims the average US customer uses around 29GB of data a month, and many use much less than this. I work from home and consume 5-10GB a month from mobile data alone, but virtually never more and rarely less. Be sure to check out our guide that walks you through how to determine how much data you burn through on average in a month, while also giving specific recommendations based on your usage.

How does Mint Mobile’s coverage compare to the big three carriers?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Key takeaway: It’s nearly identical to the coverage you’d get with T-Mobile, though you won’t have the roaming agreements that protect you from network dead spots. Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s network. While it was previously fully independent, Mint’s situation is now slightly more complicated as T-Mobile acquired it in 2024. Regardless, the good news here is that you can expect mostly the same coverage as you’d get with T-Mobile’s postpaid service.

There is one difference, however. Postpaid plans have special roaming agreements that will let them piggyback off partner networks in areas where reception isn’t available. T-Mobile’s footprint has dramatically improved over the last several years, and there aren’t nearly as many glaring dead spots as there once were, but we would consult Mint Mobile’s coverage map to be safe.

Network reliability: Prioritization and speeds

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Key takeaway: Exact speeds may vary from as high as 450Mbps to as low as 4Mbps (or even lower in rare cases). It’s also important to note that Mint is prioritized the same way T-Mobile’s entry-level postpaid plan is. While network outages happen, the big three networks tend to provide a fairly reliable experience regardless of whether you get service directly or are using a third-party provider like Mint Mobile. That said, postpaid plans typically get higher priority, so you’ll be less likely to see speed drops and other issues during times of heavy congestion. The speeds you get on congested cells will also be faster, typically with postpaid. This isn’t always true, however.

Prioritization levels explained Every carrier has a set of Quality of Service Class Identifiers that help it split up network traffic into different lanes with individual priorities. Typically the higher the number of QCI, the better the priority.

In my own experience, I’ve found my daughter’s Verizon myPlan Welcome package performed worse than Visible Plus but about the same as Visible Basic. This stands to reason, as Unlimited Welcome has a QCI of 9, which is the lowest priority the carrier offers. Meanwhile, Visible Plus has a QCI 8 which should be on par with any mid-tier or higher postpaid Verizon plan.

Of course, for Mint Mobile, your QCI is 7, just like T-Mobile Essentials, T-Mobile Essentials Saver, and any prepaid plan that uses the uncarrier’s network. If you want higher priority on T-Mobile’s network, you’ll want a carrier that offers a QCI of 6. This priority applies to all T-Mobile prepaid and postpaid plans, except for T-Mobile Essentials and Essentials Saver. Interestingly, it also applies to Google Fi.

What kind of speeds can I expect on Mint Mobile? Over the past 30 days with Mint Mobile, I conducted a series of speed tests at various times and on different days to gauge performance in my area, both during and outside peak traffic hours. Living in a rural area with suboptimal T-Mobile coverage, I generally experienced speeds between 15 to 25 Mbps during typical working hours, with occasional drops of 4 to 12 Mbps. On rare occasions — such as early mornings or late at night (around 2 a.m.) — speeds exceeded 25 Mbps. The one time I visited the city, I saw speeds as high as 100Mbps and as low as 3.5Mbps in the middle of rush hour traffic.

A quick look on Reddit shows that speeds certainly can vary dramatically depending on where you live, device type (with Android phones more prone to APN configuration issues), and other factors. Those in areas with strong LTE coverage could see speeds at or above 100Mbps. Those in areas with strong 5G coverage are seeing speeds above 450Mbps.

In most situations, speeds should remain above 4 Mbps, even during heavy network congestion. However, if your speeds consistently fall below this, it’s likely due to one of two issues: Severe T-Mobile network congestion in your area: Unfortunately, there’s no immediate fix for this. If this is the case, you might want to consider switching to a different MVNO or a major carrier that operates on AT&T or Verizon networks.

Unfortunately, there’s no immediate fix for this. If this is the case, you might want to consider switching to a different MVNO or a major carrier that operates on AT&T or Verizon networks. Phone setup issues: Incorrect APN settings can hinder performance. Double-check your configuration to rule out this problem. Also be sure to check out the Mint Mobile down detector, as it’s always possible the issues are widespread and temporary.

Mint Mobile’s phone selection vs the big postpaid carriers

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Key takeaway: Mint Mobile has great phones, but its insurance and payment plans are not quite as impressive as postpaid. Mint Mobile offers a surprisingly robust lineup of devices, including nearly every major release from Samsung, Apple, and Google, alongside a selection of budget-friendly options. At the time of writing, Mint Mobile’s catalog includes 25 different phones. That’s less than the rest of the competition, though Mint Mobile does a great job of including pretty much every popular device sold in the US.

While postpaid carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile offer slightly more choices — around 40 options each — Verizon leads the pack with 100 devices. However, Verizon’s extensive selection is inflated by its inclusion of a large number of refurbished models.

Does Mint Mobile offer free phone promotions or any other great deals? While you’re not going to find nearly as impressive of deals as you would with postpaid, Mint does occasionally offer some great promotions around its phones. In fact right now you can get the Google Pixel 9 and a year of unlimited service for just $579, which is about $70 cheaper than the retail price of the Pixel 9 alone!

How do payment plans work on Mint and are the terms as good as postpaid? Mint Mobile partners with Affirm to provide payment plans for devices purchased directly from its website. Customers can choose between 12, 18, or 24-month financing options, all with 0% interest, making the terms comparable to traditional postpaid plans on the surface. In practice, customer experiences with Affirm have been mixed.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Affirm has an average rating of 1.16 out of 5 stars, with complaints ranging from unexpected fees or interest charges to payment processing issues. On the Affirm subreddit, some users report smooth experiences, while others highlight customer service problems that resulted in additional costs.

Our recommendation: If possible, buy your phone outright. Alternatively, consider purchasing from retailers like Best Buy, which offers financing options on devices costing $699 or more. Best Buy’s store credit card allows for 24-month interest-free payments, and any unlocked phone purchased there works seamlessly with Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile protection plans vs the big guys Mint Mobile partners with Allstate for device protection. Coverage is billed annually at $79.99 (excluding service fees) and includes the following: Screen repair : Entry-level phones: $29 Mid-tier phones: $59 High-end phones: $89

: Other repairs or replacements : Entry-level phones: $49 Mid-tier phones: $99 High-end phones: $199

: If you bring your own device and opt for protection through Mint’s app, the rates differ slightly: Samsung, Apple, Google : Screen repair: $89 Other repairs: $199

: Other brands : Screen repair: $59 Other repairs: $99

: How does that compare to the big three? For starters, the major carriers charge for insurance monthly. There are also additional perks like multi-device plans. We break down the specific prices, benefits, and fees in the chart below:

Cost Max benefit Fees Extras AT&T

Cost As low as $14/m for one.

$50 a month for up to 4

Max benefit $3,500 per claim. Unlimited claims

Fees $25-$225 per claim, depending on device

Extras Can protect devices not even connected to network

T-Mobile

Cost As low as $7/m, or as much as $25/m

Max benefit Unlimited claims

Fees Varies depending on device and repair

Extras Also includes loss/theft, up to 5 claims per year

Verizon

Cost Verizon Mobile Protect:



-As low as $16 for one.

-As low as $38 for multi-dievce coverage



TEC:



As low as $9.10 a month

Max benefit Unlimited claims (per registered line)

Fees $99 damage replacement deductible, fee for theft/loss replacement varies

Extras Note, there are multiple



For single-line users, Mint Mobile’s annual plans may provide adequate coverage at a comparable cost. However, for families or those with multiple devices, the flexibility and additional features offered by postpaid carriers may be more appealing.

Do you even need insurance? Depending on your device and your track record for accidents, you could actually end up better off just setting aside $80–$100 annually for repairs or replacements. On the other hand, insurance may be worthwhile if you own a high-end device or have a history of mishaps. Ultimately, it’s a personal decision, but weighing the cost of premiums and deductibles against potential out-of-pocket expenses can help you determine the best approach.

How do the rest of its special features and extras compare?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Key takeaway: Mint Mobile has free roaming in Canada and a few other useful international features, but don’t expect streaming perks or multi-line discounts. Mint Mobile is a pretty no-frills experience, so you’ll miss out on some of the extras you might find with the big three. Of course, that gap isn’t as high as it once was as AT&T and Verizon no longer offer extras like streaming services for free. Verizon does let you add streaming services like the Disney Plus bundle or Netflix as part of its paid perk system, though these perks will cost you around $10 a month for each. T-Mobile is the only big network that still gives away free perks, with Netflix and Apple TV Plus both potentially available for free, depending on the plan.

Outside of streaming, the big carriers will also offer extras like security suits and sometimes special promotions on add-ons like cloud data and more. Mint doesn’t have any of that, but you do at least get a few cool international features.

International features These days all three big carriers offer free calling and texting in Mexico and Canada for their postpaid plans, though data is usually capped so low it’s practically unusable and so you’ll have to pay for an add-on if you want high-speed access outside of the US.

The most expensive carrier plans expand the range to around 200+ countries and include some level of high-speed data access internationally as well. For example, T-Mobile Go5G Next gives you 5GB of high-speed data, while Verizon offers at least 2GB of data across all its plans. Big Red’s Unlimited Ultimate even gives you 10GB of international data that works in over 200 destinations.

As you might have guessed, Mint Mobile’s offering isn’t quite as robust but it’s better than you might think. First, you’ll get free calling and texting in Canada, as well as 3GB of high-speed data for use in Canada. You can learn more about how it works in our guide to using Mint Mobile in Canada. Unfortunately, there’s no free calling, texting, or data in Mexico. If you want to use your connection in more countries, you aren’t totally out of luck. Mint’s new Minternational Pass program supports over 200 countries and can be bought in the following configurations: 1-day pass for $5, which gives you access to 1GB of high-speed data, 60 minutes of talk, and 60 text messages for just 24 hours.

A 3-day pass costs $10 and upgrades to 3GB of data, 200 minutes of talk, and 200 texts.

A 10-day pass for $20 that gives you 10GB of high-speed data, 500 minutes of talk, or 500 texts. Check out our guide to learn more about the Minternational Pass program.

Mint Mobile setup and ease of use

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Key takeaway: Mint Mobile has free roaming in Canada and a few other useful international features, but don’t expect streaming perks or multi-line discounts. Mint Mobile is exceptionally easy to set up, especially if your phone has an eSIM. In this case, you simply need to download the Mint Mobile app and follow the instructions to set up your new line. Those without eSIM support will need to order a SIM card from Mint Mobile before a plan can be activated.

Provided your experience goes smoothly, you should have everything set up and ready to go in well under 30 minutes — minus the time it takes for a phone line to transfer, of course. Of course, things can and do go wrong. This is doubly true if you’re porting a number from another carrier.

If you have a typical iPhone, Galaxy, or Pixel device you are much less likely to run into issues and even if you do, there’s likely to be well-documented solutions online. Those with less popular Android phones are probably the most likely to run into issues including APN problems or other quirks.

Is Mint Mobile’s customer service and tech support any good? If you have a simple problem that’s mostly down to simple user error, Mint Mobile’s customer service is more than adequate. You have the option of either calling them directly at 800-683-7392, or you can head to Mint’s website for online chat or email-based assistance. The wait times can vary significantly, though bigger issues often require more waiting as the tech support staff seems to have plenty of entry-level support agents. However, getting someone who has experience with more complex issues isn’t always easy.

Where you’re most likely to run into issues is with porting in or out and APN configuration problems, though there are certainly other things that can go wrong. Even if customer service isn’t always the best experience, the good news is there’s an active community of users on the Mint Mobile subbreddit that are often more than willing to help if they’ve run into similar issues in the past.

Should you sign up for Mint Mobile or stick with prepaid?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you haven’t figured it out yet, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to if Mint Mobile will work for you. The first step is ensuring you’ll get good coverage.

If you are already on T-Mobile’s network with an Essentials plan, you already know what Mint Mobile’s performance will look like in your area, as T-Mobile’s cheapest postpaid plan is prioritized identically to Mint’s service. Now you just have to decide how many lines you need, how much data you really use, and if any of Mint Mobile’s weak points are deal breakers for you.

If you have never tried Mint Mobile or another prepaid carrier on T-Mobile’s network, it doesn’t hurt to give the service a try first. As I’ve found from talking with other Mint Mobile users, where you live, and the strength of your specific phone’s antennas can truly make all the difference. You don’t even have to spend any money to give it a try! Mint Mobile offers a free 7-day trial with a temporary number that lets you test out the network without having to cancel your current service first.

Mint Mobile is one of the very best T-Mobile MVNOs around. It's also a great value.

Activating the free trial is super easy if you have an eSIM-compatible phone, as you can get started in literally less than 15 minutes. Don’t have an eSIM phone? Mint will send you a physical SIM for the trial, though it may take a few days to arrive.

If you find that speeds are good enough for you and don’t find that anything I discussed above is a deal breaker, should you switch to Mint Mobile? Honestly, it depends. If you are getting network speeds that rival postpaid Verizon speeds, Mint Mobile is definitely one of my top choices on T-Mobile’s network. But it doesn’t exist within a bubble.

If I’m totally honest, I often recommend US Mobile over Mint Mobile, though the two compare quite favorably. What makes the latter stand out is that not only does it offer access to T-Mobile’s network at the same priority level, but you can even switch between it, Verizon, and AT&T for a $2 fee, though you’re limited to how many times you can switch per month. For those who live in an area with stronger Verizon coverage, it’s also important to know that you’ll get the same priority on Big Red’s network as you’d get from a postpaid Verizon account.

Are there any areas in which Mint Mobile is a superior choice to US Mobile? Actually, yes. If you don’t use a lot of data, Mint’s 5GB plan is cheaper than anything equivalent on US Mobile’s network. Mint Mobile is also owned directly by T-Mobile, which might give it a bit extra legitimacy if brands matter to you. You can learn more about how the two networks compare in our guide to Mint Mobile vs. US Mobile.

If T-Mobile has great speeds in your area but Mint deprioritization proved to be too much, you may want to consider Google Fi, as it has the same priority as postpaid T-Mobile service. Learn more in our Google Fi vs Mint Mobile guide.

You might like

Comments