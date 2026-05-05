Google is facing its biggest problem yet with the Pixel 11

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s not a secret that 2026 has been a challenging year for smartphone manufacturers. No one will be able to escape rising component costs, and every company has to decide how to handle price increases. Samsung did what I expected, offering modest upgrades while raising prices on some Galaxy S26 models.

Motorola somehow felt the need to keep the specs relatively the same while aggressively increasing prices on its new Razr foldables. It may not be the best solution to the current crisis, but it is one.

And we also have an example from Google in 2026 — the Pixel 10a. Despite plenty of criticism, Google did the right thing. The most important spec on the Pixel 10a is the price, and it remains one of the best midrange options, despite a lack of exciting upgrades.

But Google can’t use that playbook on its upcoming flagship. Premium prices demand premium specs, and Google has tough decisions to make with the Pixel 11.

What's your biggest concern with the Pixel 11 series? 40 votes Rising prices 28 % Tensor G6 performance 23 % Battery life 45 % Charging speeds 0 % Lackluster AI features 3 % Other (let us know in the comments) 3 %

Tensor will be the centerpiece of any price increase

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

I’m not a Tensor chipset hater. I find the criticisms to be excessive, and every time I push back on someone yelling about how Google is ripping us off with its chipsets, I almost always find out they are a disgruntled Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 user. I get it, and I was right there with you. My Pixel 6 experience was awful, and Google didn’t solve most of the overheating and poor battery performance complaints in the Pixel 7.

However, you have to be fair. Since the Pixel 8 and the Tensor G3, the chipsets have been solid. No, you don’t get the raw performance benchmarks you see with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but who cares? Instagram only opens so fast, and as long as the user experience remains smooth, I’m a happy camper.

Google doesn’t get that same pass if the Pixel 11 price increases. Leaks suggest the upcoming Tensor G6 will be more powerful. If Google starts the Pixel 11 Pro XL north of $1,300, those leaks better be accurate. Buyers aren’t going to accept spending that kind of money to run their favorite games at medium settings. A Pixel 11 Pro XL price pushed into the stratosphere would require the G6 to be on par with other flagship chipsets, and any shortcomings would become fair game.

Great software alone won’t justify a higher price

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

It wouldn’t be a total disaster if Google left the Pixel 11 series relatively unchanged from the Pixel 10, but intangibles are tougher to sell. I believe Material 3 Expressive design is the best Android experience you can have right now, and the Pixel is the phone I recommend to disgruntled iOS users because of it. Google’s software is intuitive, fun, gorgeous — and it works well.

Still, Gemini enhancements and Pixel Feature drops wouldn’t be enough to justify a price increase.

I don’t expect a silicon-carbon battery or much faster charging on the Pixel 11, so any battery upgrades won’t be there to help (even though Pixelsnap is delightful). Pixel Glow is intriguing, and if it debuts on the Pixel 11, I’ll be interested.

As a child of the late 80s, I’m drawn to RGB lighting like catnip. I mourned the loss of LED notification lights on smartphones, and while Pixel Glow isn’t a direct replacement, it’s something. It’ll also help stave off criticism that the Pixel design is getting stale. But without significant under-the-hood upgrades, it wouldn’t be enough for Google to raise the price.

Google has a chance to blaze its own trail

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung missed an opportunity with the base Galaxy S26. The Galaxy S26 could’ve remained at $800 if Samsung had opted for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset instead of a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (thanks, Qualcomm). The Elite Gen 5 is expensive, with estimates putting the cost at around $285 per chipset.

I’ve used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the OnePlus 15R, so I can tell you performance is fantastic. Samsung would’ve saved money and passed that savings down to us without sacrificing too much performance. Even if some Galaxy AI features had to take a hit, I wouldn’t be shedding any tears.

The Pro models can be just that, with the new Tensor G6 and a higher price point if Google has to.

Google has a similar path with the Pixel 11. I don’t want to see the base model raised from $800. I understand carrier deals and trade-in offers soften the blow, but that’s an attractive price point. How could Google do that? Keep the Pixel 11 on the Tensor G5. I know enthusiasts and reviewers will scream from the mountaintops, and it’ll cause some awkward pricing with the outgoing Pixel 10 for a while. However, the majority of people buying a Pixel 11 will never notice, and they’ll pick up a fantastic phone at a solid price.

The Pro models can be just that, with the new Tensor G6 and a higher price point if Google has to. It still doesn’t give the company a reprieve if the G6 doesn’t live up to expectations, but at least buyers will have an entry option that makes sense.

No company has figured this out yet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I wish there were an easy answer for navigating 2026, but there isn’t. It appears to boil down to buyers either accepting lower prices or having to shell out more for meaningful upgrades. Unless you’re Motorola, and you ask people to do both, just without the upgrades.

Google has an opportunity to be the first company to get it right. It’s been a few years now since I’ve felt Google’s made any really heinous blunders — I just hope it’s not set up to fail on the Pixel 11.

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