Google is changing Chrome's new tab page to bring AI Mode front-and-center

TL;DR Google is testing a new search bar design in Chrome Beta for Android that includes an AI Mode shortcut.

This new design, which also repositions voice search and Lens shortcuts, appears in two variants across different devices running the same Chrome Beta version.

The integration of an AI Mode shortcut into Chrome aims to increase user awareness and usage of the feature, given Chrome’s significant market share.

While Google is still the most dominant search engine, its dominance is being threatened by AI-infused tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity. To avoid losing users to these rivals, Google recently introduced AI Mode into its flagship Search product. AI Mode can answer complex questions, saving users from digging through multiple search results. Since its debut, Google has added AI Mode shortcuts to several locations, and it’s looking like Chrome is next.

When I opened Chrome Beta on one of my Android phones the other day, I noticed a different search bar design on the new tab page. The voice search and Lens shortcuts had moved below the search bar, making way for an AI Mode shortcut. Additionally, the old G logo appeared on the left of the search bar, and the “Search or type URL” text was slightly modified to “Search Google or type URL.”

On another device running Chrome Beta for Android, I saw a slightly different variant of this search bar design. On this device, an incognito mode shortcut joined the voice search and Lens shortcuts below the search bar. The G logo wasn’t present in the search bar, and the old text in the search bar was still present.

Both devices are running the same version of Chrome Beta for Android — version 139.0.7258.32 — suggesting the differences are due to specific Chrome flags enabled on one account but not the other. So far, I’m only seeing this new search bar design in Chrome Beta on certain Google accounts, which indicates it’s likely not widely rolling out yet. However, reports suggest Google is testing an AI Mode shortcut on the desktop version of Chrome’s new tab page, so an official rollout may be coming soon.

As I mentioned before, Google has already rolled out an AI Mode shortcut to several locations, such as the Google Search widget on Android and Pixel phones. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the company wants to add it to Chrome as well. Since Chrome is the leading web browser with a market share of over 60%, this change should make significantly more people aware of AI Mode and potentially increase its usage.

