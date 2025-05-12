Google is giving the classic G logo a striking new look

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google introduced its four-color G logo back in 2015.

The Google app on both iOS and Android has now started deploying a new G logo with a gradient spread to its colors.

The new rainbow G has yet to appear on other Google products.

Is there any branding in modern tech more iconic than the rainbow-colored Google logo? It’s taken a lot of forms over the years, and just about one decade ago, we saw Google condense its wordmark down into a multi-color, segmented G. It’s almost hard to believe we’ve been seeing that same G icon on our phone screens this whole time, but now it’s finally getting a change.

Instead of a four-color G built from components matching letters from the original wordmark, Google is starting to roll out a new look for the G that instead spreads its colors across a smoothly changing gradient. The crew over at 9to5Google spotted this change surfacing in Google’s Search app for iOS, and now Android Authority can confirm it’s similarly beginning to arrive on Android.

We can confirm seeing the new gradient G in beta for the Google app on Android, with the 16.18.37.sa.arm64 release.

It might be too soon to say if this change is here to stay, and if we can similarly expect that gradient look to spread to the segmented rainbow coloring employed by so many other Google app and service logos, but we’ve got our eyes open.

So far we have yet to spot this new G anywhere else in Google’s ecosystem, but you’ve got to start somewhere.

With Google I/O 2025 just days away, will that be the opportunity Google takes to formally introduce this new look? That would make all the sense in the world to us, so be sure to stick with Android Authority though May 21 for full coverage of all the news to emerge from the event.

