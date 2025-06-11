Google may soon add AI Mode to the Chrome browser

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing adding AI Mode in the Chrome browser.

A shortcut for AI Mode appears in the New Tab page search box.

If you don’t meet the requirements, clicking the shortcut will take you to a page with a “Learn more” button.

Last month, Google began experimenting with prominent AI Mode placement in the Google app. Now, the tech giant is experimenting with adding AI Mode to the Chrome browser.

Spotted by Windows Report, Google appears to be testing AI Mode within the Canary version of the Chrome browser. When enabled, the new integration appears to the right of the search by voice and search by image icons in the search box (“Realbox”) on the New Tab page. Clicking on the button will open a compose box for you to enter your questions. You’ll then receive an AI-generated response that you can follow up on.

As leaker Leopeva64 points out, you’ll need to meet the requirements to use AI Mode. Otherwise, you’ll be taken to a page with a “Learn more” button that opens up a support document.

This change would add one more way to access Google’s AI-powered search feature. As previously mentioned, the feature resides in the Google app, but you can also visit google.com/aimode.

