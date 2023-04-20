How to delete bookmarks in your Chrome browser

Your browser can quickly get cluttered with bookmarks, so here’s how to delete bookmarks in Chrome .

QUICK ANSWER

To delete a single bookmark in Chrome, open Settings (⁝) > Bookmarks > Bookmark manager. Click the (⁝) icon next to a bookmark and choose Delete from the menu.

If you want to delete all your bookmarks in Chrome, open Settings (⁝) > Bookmarks > Bookmark manager and click on a folder. Press Ctrl+A on Windows and Linux or Command+A on macOS, and then select Delete at the top of the page. Do this in every bookmarks folder.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS