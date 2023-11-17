Bought a Pixel just before Google's Black Friday Sale? You can get the discounted amount back!

Google

TL;DR Google is giving out refunds to those who purchased Pixel and other devices just before the Black Friday sale.

The refund amount is the difference between the full price of the device and the Black Friday sale price.

Buyers need to contact Google Support to request their money.

Looks like Google’s in the holiday spirit. It recently discounted a number of its products, including the Pixel 8, which is now available for a killer price of just $549. However, Google hasn’t forgotten those who just missed the sale and picked up one of its now-discounted products just before the Black Friday deals kicked in.

Turns out, if you received your new Pixel device within 14 days of Google’s Black Friday sale, the company will refund you the discounted amount even if you paid full price for it. So if you bought a Pixel 8 for its full price of $699 within the stipulated time, you can get $150 back because the phone is down to $549 in the sale. Similarly, if you picked up a Pixel 8 Pro, like this Reddit user, you can get $200 back now since that’s the ongoing Black Friday discount Google is offering.

All you need to do is write to Google Support via chat and ask them for your refund if you’re eligible. The company is providing money back not only for Pixels purchased 14 days before the sale but also for discounted accessories. A Redditor reports they bought a Pixel Stand 2 and a Chromecast, and Google refunded them the discounted amount.

Comments