Google is exploring a much better way to build batteries into phones

TL;DR Google has filed a patent application describing a battery design that could make future devices easier to repair without compromising their thin builds, water resistance, or wireless charging capabilities.

The idea replaces heavy use of glue with a reinforced battery assembly that locks into the device frame.

While patents don’t always lead to real products, it’s good to see that Google is exploring more repair-friendly hardware designs.

Google has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) outlining a new way to design batteries inside phones and other devices so that they can be removed or replaced more easily and safely. The new battery design is even more impressive because it doesn’t sacrifice the slim, sealed build that modern, premium smartphones and tablets are known for.

Devices today, especially premium phones and tablets, have batteries that are glued into place and tightly sealed to keep out water and dust, support wireless charging, and maintain a very thin form factor. This can make user and service center repairs difficult and complicated.

Google’s new patent application, discovered by folks over at Hypertxt.AI, describes a “grounding” system for a removable battery subassembly. In simple terms, rather than sticking the battery with glue, the battery sits in a metal frame that helps protect it from stress if the device bends, twists, or is dropped. The design allows the battery to be removed or replaced more easily, potentially making repairs cheaper and less wasteful.

At the same time, this doesn’t mean Google is working on old-school snap-off backs that make swapping batteries a breeze. The company’s patent describes that the battery assembly would stay locked inside the device.

To make that possible, Google’s design incorporates features such as shear stops, mechanical interlocks, and guided load paths that help secure the battery firmly in place. From an engineering standpoint, this could make the battery safer and easier to remove during repairs as compared to batteries that are glued in.

More importantly, Google notes this design won’t compromise important features like wireless charging, water resistance, and a sleek design.

The diagrams and descriptions in the application suggest that this could apply not just to regular and foldable phones, but also to tablets, laptops, wearables, and other electronic devices.

It’s worth noting that patents are ideas, not product announcements. Many things Google patents never make it into shipping hardware. Still, this application offers an interesting look at how the company is thinking about the future of device design and repairability.

