For many, the experience of shopping at Target is almost a religious experience. Today, Google made it easier for those Target followers to shop with the nationwide addition of the retailer to its Google Express service, along with the ability to buy an item with just a voice command via Google Assistant.

For those of you who might be unaware of Google Express, it’s basically a competitor to Amazon Prime. Google has a number of retailers who belong to Express, including Walgreens, Costco and others. Today, the service expands nationwide for Target, with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. Users can both order and reorder items from the retailer, and Target also offers free two-day shipping if the order total is $35 or more. In the future, REDcard credit card owners can add that to their Google Express account for five percent off most of their orders.

The Google Assistant shopping support, which is already available via the company’s Home connected speaker, is now available on Android TV devices and soon will be added as an update for the apps on Android and iOS smartphones. This has the advantage of allowing people to see the products they want to buy before ordering them. All of this should be available just in time for the ultra-busy holiday shopping season.

Will you use Google Assistant to shop on your smartphone via Google Express? Let us know your thoughts about this expansion in the comments!