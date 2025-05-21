The best use for AI: You can now turn yourself into an Android Bot by uploading a photo

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced a new Androidify app, allowing you to build your own Android Bot.

This app lets you build an Android Bot by uploading a photo of yourself.

You’ll need to compile the app yourself if you’d like to try it out.

Google has allowed users to create their own Android Bot over the years. Now, it’s used Google I/O 2025 to announce the new Androidify app, which could make building your own Android Bot a breeze.

Androidify is an open-source project that uses the Gemini API and other development technologies to let you create an Android Bot from a photo. A demonstration posted by Google reveals that you simply need to upload a photo of yourself and choose your desired color, and the app will generate your Bot in a few seconds. From here, you can either download or share the Bot. Check out Google’s clip below.

The app uses the firm’s Material 3 Expressive design for icon/button shapes, buttons with a gradient color scheme, and “delightful” transition animations. Google adds that this app should run well on conventional phones, tablets, and foldable phones.

This isn’t the first time Google has given users a way to build their own Android Bot, though. The company previously offered the old Androidify app until 2020. It subsequently allowed people to create Bots via a website using a small number of parts.

Google says the new Androidify app uses a standard Imagen image generator model. However, the company adds that it’s working on a fine-tuned model that’s “trained specifically on all of the pieces that make the Android bot cute and fun.” This customized model will be launched later this summer.

One downside to this new version of Androidify is that you’ll need to compile the app yourself if you’d like to use it. That means most people are out of luck if they want to try it. But this is still a fun way to use AI and a refreshing change from AI announcements involving chatbots, writing assistance, and summarization. In any event, it would be great if Google eventually released the app on the Play Store.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.