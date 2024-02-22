Google's new Bot builder lets you customize your Android mascot

TL;DR Google launches a new “Create Your Own Android Bot” tool, reminiscent of the Androidify app.

Users can choose from a myriad of materials, outfits, accessories, and props to create millions of possible combinations.

Fresh off the heels of Android 15‘s sneak peek, Google has dropped another exciting treat for Android devotees: the “Create Your Own Android Bot” tool. This interactive experience reignites memories of the beloved Androidify app, which allowed users to customize their own Android mascots before its sunset in 2020.

Last year, Google resurrected the iconic Bugdroid character in a new 3D avatar, restoring the entire physique of the robot after a stint with a 2D head-only logo. And now, we get to dress it up as we like. This new tool resides on the Android.com homepage and invites users to personalize their very own Android mascot, affectionately named “The Bot” by Google during CES 2024.

With 25 base materials to choose from, including solid colors, translucent options, and diverse patterns such as tennis balls, wood textures, and candy jar designs, users have ample creative freedom. Clothing options abound, with 20 outfits ranging from plain and printed shirts to tuxedoes and even an astronaut costume, along with a striking yellow suit that I’m calling the Kill Bill bot.

Additionally, users can accessorize their bots with a selection of 20 items, including 3D headphones, headbands, and some glasses and hats, which don’t look as high-quality for some reason.

Android.com

The customization doesn’t end there; you can further embellish your creations with 20 props, including a toolkit, a camera, a wearable that looks like the Pixel Watch, and a smartphone that resembles the Nexus 4 more than a modern Pixel. Permutations and combinations, anyone? With all these choices, we have the option to create about two million unique bot combinations.

But what’s the purpose of these bots? According to Google, they are designed for enthusiasts to “Enjoy the Mobile World Congress fun from home.” Once users have crafted their perfect Android Bot, they can download it as a PNG image (1080 x 1080 resolution) or share it with friends via a QR code for direct download.

Is it too early for a petition to use our Android bots as professional headshots? Asking for a friend.

