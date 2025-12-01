Google is teasing an 'exciting' Android XR livestream, and you can preview it now

TL;DR Google’s next release of The Android Show is all about Android XR, and it’ll be packed with “exciting” updates.

Viewers can sign up to be notified via YouTube or email and add the livestream event to their Google Calendar.

There’s a short video teaser for the Android XR livestream and a revamped landing page previewing the announcements.

Following the debut of Android XR on Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset in October, Google is hosting a special version of The Android Show with “exciting” platform updates. The livestream is set for December 8 starting at 10 AM PT, and will last 30 minutes.

The YouTube link is live now, where users can watch a 40-second teaser showing Android Bots wearing Android XR headsets and glasses. Google also updated the Android XR landing page with more teasers and a countdown timer for the premiere of The Android Show: XR Edition.

In the YouTube video description for the livestream, Google provides an idea of what viewers can expect from this iteration of The Android Show. “Learn about all things XR across glasses, headsets and everything in between,” the description explains. “Hear how with Gemini by your side, you are able to have a more conversational, contextual and helpful experience.” There’s also a “Notify me” button that users can click to remind them about the livestream next week.

The Android XR site offers an option to add The Android Show: XR Edition to your calendar, and further teases the big announcements we’ll see next week. The countdown banner at the top of the landing page tells us when “exciting XR updates are coming.” It also notes that The Android Show will cover “the latest XR innovations and experiences.”

Android XR became official with the launch of the Galaxy XR headset, but that device is only the beginning. Google previously announced partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, two growing eyewear brands, as part of the Android XR roadmap. More recently, Samsung confirmed it’ll be manufacturing Android XR glasses with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, in collaboration with Google.

It’s possible Google shows off Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses, currently rumored to launch in 2026, during next week’s livestream. Or, the company could showcase new Android XR features for Galaxy XR while teasing unbranded prototypes, like it did at Google I/O 2025. There’s a lot up in the air, but Google’s teasers boldly claim that whatever is announced will be “exciting.”

To watch for yourself, tune into The Android Show: XR Edition on December 8 starting at 10 AM PT.

