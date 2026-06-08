Google's most affordable AI plan just got much more tempting

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Plus launched in the US earlier this year at $8 a month.

Now Google’s already cutting that nearly in half to just $5 a month.

In addition to the price cut, Google’s pushing storage from 200GB to 400GB.

Today may be all about Apple’s latest announcements, with the Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence upgrade probably being one of the biggest — but that doesn’t mean Google’s content to sit back, out of the spotlight. While Apple was outlining all its changes arriving in iOS 27, Google was quietly making its best AI plan an even better value.

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Last year, Google introduced a new subscription AI tier: AI Plus. While AI Pro starts at $20 a month, and AI Ultra now goes for either $100 or $200, AI Plus arrived as a much more affordable alternative. When it came to the US back in January, you could enroll for a mere $8 a month. And now, Google posts on X that it’s slashing that to just $5.

Not only will you pay less for access to AI Plus, but Google is also doubling the cloud storage you get with it, bumping that 200GB allowance up to 400GB. That’s still nowhere near AI Pro’s 5TB, but it’s a solid amount of space to keep all your precious Nano Banana creations.

Users in other international markets should see their local AI Plus subscription rate drop by a commensurate level.

Google may currently be experiencing some growing pains with its subscription AI offerings, as users increasingly find themselves running into troublesome usage limits — and AI Plus has the lowest limits of them all — but this is still a very nice upgrade to get. Now if only AI Plus also threw in a little Health Premium or YouTube Premium Lite. We can always dream, right?

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