Google's best AI plan comes to the US for just $8 a month

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google AI Plus launched last summer, initially in Indonesia, as the company’s most affordable AI plan

While Google expanded access to 40 more countries, the US still wasn’t on that list.

Now Google AI Plus is available anywhere Pro and Ultra are, including the US at just $8 a month.

The rise of powerful AI services has complicated modern life in more ways than one. And for a lot of us, that includes a new question we need to consider: Should I be paying for better AI? While something like Google Gemini can do a whole, whole lot for us without making us pay one extra dime, there are also people who are willing to pay a shocking amount of money for unfettered access to the best AI tools around. Between those extremes, Google’s AI Plus plan emerged as a nice balance of affordability and feature set — and now Google’s making it available to Gemini users everywhere.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google subscriptions are all too easy to get confused by, with plenty of overlap between services, but when we’re focusing solely on AI, most of us had just had the choice between Google AI Pro for $20 a month, or AI Ultra for $250 a month. Even for the more affordable Pro plan, that represents a significant recurring expense, and if you’re not an AI die-hard, that might feel weird to commit to.

But late last summer we saw Google start to refine that approach, introducing an even cheaper AI Plus plan. While usage limits were also correspondingly lower, it represented a paid offering that looked a lot more appealing to casual users. The problem was, it wasn’t available in the US.

Well, that’s finally changing! Today Google shares that AI Plus has graduated to full availability — anywhere you had access to those other Google AI plans, you can now choose AI Plus, as well. In the US, that means paying $8 a month, with the first two months discounted down to $4.

Better still, if you were already paying for a Google One Premium 2TB plan, you’re now getting AI Plus as a free bonus. Google says you should see that automatically kick in within the few days.

With AI Plus, subscribers can enjoy limited access to Veo 3 video generation, credits for using Google’s Flow and Whisk tools, and expanded NotebookLM support. Check out all the details on the Google One site.

Follow