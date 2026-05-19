Google's AI Pro subscription just became a lot more tempting with a new YouTube Premium perk

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s AI Pro subscription now includes YouTube Premium Lite at no extra cost.

YouTube Premium Lite normally costs $8.99/month and offers ad-free viewing, background play, and downloads.

The added perk makes Google AI Pro an even more attractive subscription bundle at $19.99/month.

The Google AI Pro subscription just became a much sweeter deal at $19.99 per month. Amid all the new Gemini announcements at I/O 2026, Google also slipped in a nice surprise by announcing that the AI Pro plan will now include YouTube Premium Lite at no extra cost.

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YouTube Premium Lite is YouTube’s more affordable Premium tier, priced at $8.99 per month. It gives users access to ad-free videos across YouTube and YouTube Kids. The service recently added support for background play and downloads, making it a compelling alternative for users who don’t want to pay the full $15.99 per month for standard YouTube Premium. But now, if you get Google’s AI Pro subscription, you can have access to YouTube Premium Lite for free.

Google has been steadily making AI Pro one of its most tempting subscription plans. In April, the company more than doubled the amount of storage the plan offers, from 2TB to 5TB. It also recently ran a promotion offering new AI Pro subscribers a 50% discount on standard YouTube Premium for a full year. While that promotion has now ended, bundling YouTube Premium Lite permanently with the AI Pro plan has made it more lucrative than ever.

Apart from YouTube Premium Lite, Google’s AI Pro also offers other attractive perks, including Google Home Premium standard plan, Gemini in Chrome, higher NotebookLM limits, access to Nano Banana Pro, and more.

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