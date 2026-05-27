Google AI Pro's latest perk makes the subscription an incredible value

TL;DR Google’s giving Health Premium away as a free perk to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Users sharing Google One benefits with their families will see the Health Premium access carry over.

Combined with the new YouTube Premium Lite perk, this makes AI Pro a great value.

The era of Google Health is now upon us — for better or for worse. Corresponding with the arrival of the new Fitbit Air, the companion Fitbit app is making its transformation into Google Health, and at the same time, Fitbit Premium is becoming Google Health Premium. If you’re intrigued by that subscription offering but don’t love the new, higher price, we’ve got good news for you, as you may be able to enjoy Health Premium benefits without paying anything extra.

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People subscribing to Google One AI Pro and AI Ultra plans are starting to receive notifications that they’re getting Google Health Premium as a free benefit:

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Better still, if you’re sharing your Google One benefits with your family, Google confirms that they’ll also be able to take advantage of Health Premium. The only real restriction is that Health Premium needs to be available in the country where you’re located.

While the offer also applies to AI Ultra, this is an especially nice bonus for AI Pro subscribers — and not the only upgrade they’ve recently received. We just learned about YouTube Premium Lite being added to AI Pro plans, itself a $9/month value. Considering how Google Health Premium is normally $10/month on its own, those two perks alone nearly add up to completely cover AI Pro’s $20 monthly cost. And when you also factor in the 5TB storage, to say nothing of the expanded Gemini access, AI Pro is looking more and more like a solid value.

Google Health Premium benefits for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers started rolling out yesterday. If you’re a subscriber, check out the new Google Health app to see what you now have access to.

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