Gmail's easy new bill-paying tools are now ready for you to try out

TL;DR Gmail offers summary cards that compile all an email’s important info in one spot up top.

Last fall, Google announced new cards for travel, events, purchases, and bills.

The new summary card for bills is now arriving on both Android and iOS.

Gmail is so much more than just a way to send and receive email, and Google has packed it with AI-powered tools that add a lot of extra functionality. One of those is the app’s support for summary cards, those automatically generated highlights of stuff like flight details or package tracking information. This week, Google’s sharing word of some upgrades that are presently arriving for how summary cards handle bills.

Last fall, Google announced some changes coming to summary cards, with a new look and new action buttons, letting you quickly get stuff done without needing to read through full emails. Those impacted the cards used for emails about events, bills, purchases, and travel. The updated summary cards for purchases went live at the time, but Google said it might be a few more months before the rest were ready. The new event cards landed last month, and now the Google Workspace team announces that the new bill cards are ready to go.

As you can see, the bill summary cards include buttons for quickly paying your bill, or viewing the complete document to check out all the details within. If you’re not ready to pay a bill just let, that reminder button will allow you to add an entry to Google Tasks, helping you to avoid late charges.

We’re still waiting for a new “Happening soon” view in Gmail that Google announced at the same time as these card updates. When that finally arrives, you’ll be able to easily view all summary cards attached to upcoming dates all in one spot, right at the top of your inbox. Google indicated this would also be rolling out within the months following October, but we’re not exactly surprised that it’s looking like it will be the last of these changes to actually land.

Summary cards for bills should be available now for everyone using the Gmail app on both iOS and Android.

