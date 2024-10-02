Gmail is making it easier to track packages and manage reservations

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google is giving one of Gmail’s most useful AI features an overhaul to make it easier for users to find essential travel, reservation, and package delivery details. The feature, called Summary cards, is getting an updated UI with new action buttons, better sourcing capabilities, and a dedicated section in your inbox.

For the unaware, Summary cards in Gmail utilize machine learning to collect important information regarding your flights, hotel bookings, package deliveries, and more from your emails. The feature displays these details in a card at the top of relevant emails, making it incredibly easy for you to check the information at a glance. Google is giving these cards a more modern look and adding new buttons to help you quickly perform various actions.

Google says that the updated Summary cards will appear in emails related to your purchases, event bookings, bills, and travel reservations. The cards will feature action buttons relevant to the content of the email, allowing you to quickly track packages, add events to calendars and share invites with friends, get directions to the event venue, add bill payment reminders, etc.

The Summary cards are also getting some behind-the-scenes changes to better organize information from across related emails and provide real-time updates. In addition, Google plans to introduce a new “Happening soon” section in Gmail that will organize Summary cards from all emails in one place, eliminating the need to open individual emails. The section will initially show Summary cards for purchases, and Google will expand it to include travel, bill, and event updates in the future.

At the moment, Google is releasing the updated Summary cards for purchases for individual emails on Gmail for Android and iOS. Summary cards for events, bills, and travel will roll out to users along with the new Happening soon section in the coming months. The updated Summary cards will also be available in Gmail search in the future.

