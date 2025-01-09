Google is working on adding completion dates and more to the Tasks app (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Tasks will start putting dates on completed tasks.

You will start seeing the number of tasks in a specific list beside the list name at the top of the page.

You can now sort tasks alphabetically and open a task by tapping on the arrow.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could look at Google Tasks and know when you completed certain tasks? Or be able to sort tasks in alphabetical order? It appears Google is working on adding these improvements and more to the app.

While investigating the Google Tasks app (version 2025.01.06.712346148.0-release), we discovered a few handy changes. One such change adds a date next to any tasks that have been completed.

You’ll notice in the left screenshot above, that the date appears right under the task name in the completed section. The same is true when you open up the task, which can be seen in the right screenshot. You’ll also be able to see the number of tasks in a specific list next to the list’s name at the top.

Another improvement gives you a new way to open a task. In the screenshot above, you can see that there are arrows surrounded by circles to the right of each list. You won’t find these icons in the current version of Google Tasks. Tapping on the arrow will take you directly to that task’s page.

The last thing we found is a new option for sorting tasks. There’s now an option called “Title” and tapping it will organize your tasks in alphabetical order.

