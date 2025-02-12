How to get free Pokecoins in Pokemon Go

Pokecoins are scarce commodities in Pokemon Go. These are the in-game currency you buy with real money and they can be used to buy a variety of things. Many scam sites promise to give you free Pokemon coins, but these don’t work. We highly recommend that you don’t even attempt to try them.

For now, there are only two ways to get free Pokecoins in Pokemon Go, and we will show you both of them. One is official, straight from the game, while the second method requires a bit of outside help.

Use Google Opinion Rewards money

What to buy with Pokecoins?

Taking gyms!

The only in-game way to earn Pokecoins is by taking down and fortifying Gyms. This isn’t exactly “free,” as you have to put in the work to get Pokecoins. It won’t cost any actual money, though. Here’s how this method works: Find a Gym and either take it down or fortify it so you can put your Pokemon there.

You can only earn 50 Pokecoins a day. That’s the daily limit.

You’ll earn one Pokecoin per 10 minutes of your Pokemon defending a gym.

You can only have one Pokemon at one gym at a time.

You can only place Pokemon creatures in 20 gyms at once. Of course, this means you’ll have to be rather aggressive when it comes to taking down Gyms and fortifying them because others will be trying to get them as well. This will likely require tons of Potions, so stock up!

Buy Pokecoins with Google Opinion Rewards money

The most obvious way to get Pokecoins is to buy them. You can access this option by tapping the Pokeball button on the main Pokemon Go screen and selecting Shop. Scroll to the bottom, and you will be able to buy Pokecoins there.

Pokemon Go Pokecoin prices: $1 — 110 coins

— 110 coins $5 — 600 coins

— 600 coins $10 — 1,300 coins

— 1,300 coins $20 — 2,700 coins

— 2,700 coins $40 — 5,600 coins

— 5,600 coins $100 — 15,500 coins This is a fairly standard pricing structure for freemium games in general, and Pokemon Go is no different. We can already hear you saying, “this is not free!”. That’s accurate, and we’re not debating that at all. However, there are free ways to get Google Play credit, and you can use that to buy coins!

How to get free Google Play credit: Download Google Opinion Rewards from the Google Play Store. Open the app. You may have to take an introductory survey. Follow the instructions to get it set up. Close the app, forget about it, and then go hunting and training Pokemon as usual. Over the coming days, weeks, and months, you’ll receive notifications asking you to complete surveys in the app. Each survey lasts only a few minutes and is usually comprised of a few questions. Almost every time you complete a survey, you’ll be given Google Play credit you can spend on Play Store purchases. That includes in-app purchases. It’s important to note that not every survey will generate money, so be aware of that. Over time, you’ll accumulate enough Google Play credit to buy Pokecoins! You won’t be rolling in coins, but it’s a nice boost now and then. Profit!

It’s not the most efficient way to get free coins. We recommend you take this as an occasional treat rather than something you can do regularly. Still, free coins are free coins. As an example, I can tell you I get about $5-$10 a month in Google Play credit using this method. Of course, your mileage will vary depending where you live, how often you go out to places, the local market, etc.

What can you buy with Pokecoins?

Just in case you’re new to the game, we’ll quickly go over the things you can buy with Pokecoins: Event passes: Sometimes, Pokemon Go hosts special global events. These usually offer special rewards and access. Prices usually range between $1 and $5.

Sometimes, Pokemon Go hosts special global events. These usually offer special rewards and access. Prices usually range between $1 and $5. Boxes: Pokemon Go sells different surprise boxes at different prices. These come with random items and prizes.

Pokemon Go sells different surprise boxes at different prices. These come with random items and prizes. Passes: One Remote Raid Pass for 195 coins, Three Remote Raid Passes for 525 coins, One Premium Battle Pass for 100 coins, Three Premium Battle Passes for 250 coins.

One Remote Raid Pass for 195 coins, Three Remote Raid Passes for 525 coins, One Premium Battle Pass for 100 coins, Three Premium Battle Passes for 250 coins. Incubators: One Egg Incubator for 150 coins, One Super Incubator for 200 coins.

One Egg Incubator for 150 coins, One Super Incubator for 200 coins. Poffins: One Poffin for 100 coins.

One Poffin for 100 coins. Poke Balls: 20 Poke Balls for 100 coins, 100 Poke Balls for 460 coins, 200 Poke Balls for 800 coins.

20 Poke Balls for 100 coins, 100 Poke Balls for 460 coins, 200 Poke Balls for 800 coins. Incense: One Incense for 40 coins, Eight Incense for 250 coins.

One Incense for 40 coins, Eight Incense for 250 coins. Star Piece: One Star Piece for 100 coins, Eight Star Pieces for 640 coins.

One Star Piece for 100 coins, Eight Star Pieces for 640 coins. Max Potions: 10 Max Potions for 200 coins.

10 Max Potions for 200 coins. Lucky Egg: One Lucky Egg for 80 coins, eight Lucky Eggs for 500 coins.

One Lucky Egg for 80 coins, eight Lucky Eggs for 500 coins. Max Revives: Six Max Revives for 180 coins.

Six Max Revives for 180 coins. Lure Module: One Glacial Lure Module for 180 coins, one Mossy Lure Module for 180 coins, one Magnetic Lure Module for 180 coins, one Rainy Lure Module for 180 coins, one Lure Module for 100 coins, eight Lure Models for 680 coins.

One Glacial Lure Module for 180 coins, one Mossy Lure Module for 180 coins, one Magnetic Lure Module for 180 coins, one Rainy Lure Module for 180 coins, one Lure Module for 100 coins, eight Lure Models for 680 coins. Item Bag: 200 coins, increases your item storage by 50 slots. This upgrade is permanent.

200 coins, increases your item storage by 50 slots. This upgrade is permanent. Pokemon Storage Upgrade: 200 coins, increases how many Pokemon you can carry by 50. This upgrade is permanent.

200 coins, increases how many Pokemon you can carry by 50. This upgrade is permanent. Postcard Pages: 100 coins, increases the number of Postcards you can save by 50. This upgrade is permanent.

100 coins, increases the number of Postcards you can save by 50. This upgrade is permanent. Team Medalion: 1,000 coins, allows you to switch teams. It can only be purchased once every 365 days.

1,000 coins, allows you to switch teams. It can only be purchased once every 365 days. Stickers: 10 stickers for 35 coins, or 30 stickers for 80 coins.

10 stickers for 35 coins, or 30 stickers for 80 coins. Styles: How your avatar looks matters, and it can be fun to customize your style. This is exactly what the Styles section is all about. You can find free and paid clothes, poses, accessories, and more here. Prices usually range between 100 and 500 coins. Pokecoins are a valuable resource, and they’re rare (and expensive!). Thus, make sure you spend them wisely. If you have any stories, tips, or tricks regarding Pokecoins, tell us about them in the comments!

FAQs

How many Pokecoins can I get in Gyms? There’s a daily limit of 50 Pokecoins you can earn a day, protecting Gyms. This means you need to protect a Gym for eight hours and 20 minutes to get the maximum daily amount.

Can I just buy Pokecoins? Yes! You can buy Pokecoins for as little as $1 for 100 coins.

What can I do with Pokecoins? Pokecoins are the in-game currency of Pokemon Go. You can use them to purchase Pokeballs, Lures, Passes, and many other items.

