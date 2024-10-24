Forget Gboard's Emoji Kitchen, Genmoji on iOS 18.2 is the real deal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18.2 developer beta 1 is now available on iPhone 15 Pro and 16 models, and it packs Genmoji and other image creation features.

The new AI model, which powers the Image Playground app, Magic Wand tool, and Genmoji feature, has a separate waitlist.

Apple Intelligence can create emoji-esque stickers based on text prompts and optionally blend them with user avatars.

During WWDC24, Apple teased some of the image generation features coming to the iPhone through a future iOS 18 update. Following months of anticipation, the company has finally made Genmoji, Image Playground, and Magic Wand available to iOS 18.2 beta users. The first pre-release build is currently limited to the iPhone 16 and 15 Pro — the only models supporting Apple Intelligence. Those on the stable OS channel will have to wait for the broader launch in December.

Unlike Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen, Genmoji on iOS 18.2 beta lets users create emoji-esque stickers from any text input. So, for example, you could request a robot eating an apple, and the AI will come up with multiple realistic graphics that resemble Apple’s default emojis.

Furthermore, users can add their own photos to the mix to create emoji sets based on their personal looks. This lets you text your besties personalized clown figures when they share their latest nonsense. Like the existing Memoji, anyone can save and reuse your Genmoji stickers when shared through services like WhatsApp and iMessage.

Beyond Genmoji, iOS 18.2 beta 1 also introduces an Image Playground app, which lets you create caricatures of your friends and yourself. You could apply some of the preset themes and suggestions or describe the exact atmosphere you’re aiming for. You can then browse through different results and save the one(s) you like.

Lastly, a new Magic Wand tool lets you create neat sketches from your rough doodles in apps like Apple Notes. The feature relies on the same image creation AI model that powers Image Playground and Genmoji. Do note, though, that there’s a separate waitlist for this new model, and you can’t use any image generation features before you get past it and download the necessary resources.

