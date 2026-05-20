Google will soon let you vibe code Android apps on the fly

Google

TL;DR Google is bringing its AI Studio to mobiles soon.

The app will allow users to create, iterate, test, and publish apps directly from their smartphones.

You can pre-register for it right now on Android, with iOS pre-orders coming soon as well.

App development has very quickly shifted from being a manual task undertaken in Android Studio to vibe coding and AI-assisted development workflows. You may have already tried your hand at vibe coding XR experiences or creating Android apps using Google AI Studio, and the company wants to make the process even more accessible on the go.

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The official Google AI Studio handle announced in a post on X that AI Studio is coming soon to mobile phones as well.

GoogleAIStudio/X

With AI Studio on mobile, creators and developers can make, iterate, and test new ideas anytime, straight from their smartphones. It removes the requirement of having a laptop with you and makes it easier to develop apps on the fly.

The mobile app will also include the remix feature, which is already available in AI Studio on the desktop. It will allow users to duplicate an existing app idea and tweak or expand it to personalize it for themselves.

On mobile, the app is meant to be a full-featured companion to Google AI Studio. It is quite possible that there will be some features that don’t make it to the mobile app. However, it will feature everything you could need to quickly prototype, create, and even publish your apps directly from your smartphone.

Users will also be able to start projects inside the mobile app and continue working on them on the desktop, giving them the flexibility to work from anywhere and pick up where they left off on any device.

The app is already available to pre-register on the Play Store. It will also be available for iPhones. However, pre-orders on the App Store are not yet open, and the website simply shows a “coming soon” message.

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