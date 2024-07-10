Gemini's multi-window mode is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Gemini’s multi-window mode will soon be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The mode will let users open Gemini in a split-screen experience with another app.

Samsung’s foldables will also get a new Gemini feature that will offer relevant suggestions based on what’s on the screen.

We recently discovered Gemini’s in-development split-screen functionality in a teardown of the Google app. The teardown also revealed that the feature would make its way to Galaxy devices as Samsung multi-window mode. Now that Samsung has announced its latest foldables, Google has confirmed that the multi-window mode will be available on the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the coming months.

Google says that the Samsung multi-window mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will let users bring up the Gemini overlay and move it for a split-screen experience. The Gemini pop-up will feature a handle at the top and users will be able to long-press on it to move the overlay and trigger the split-screen experience.

Currently, it’s not clear if the feature will allow users to open two instances of Gemini simultaneously. Google only mentions that users will be able to trigger the split-screen experience while watching a video, but it may work with other apps as well.

Along with the multi-window mode, Samsung’s new foldables will also get a feature that will give users suggestions from Gemini based on what’s on the screen. For instance, Gemini will offer an “Ask about this video” suggestion when you open it while watching a video, allowing users to easily get contextual information from the chatbot.

These new Gemini features will roll out to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in the coming months. However, we’re not sure if the multi-window mode will make it to the compact foldable.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments